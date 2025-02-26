3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for 76ers at Knicks

Even within a single NBA game, betting markets are abundant.

76ers at Knicks Betting Picks

The New York Knicks (37-20) are in need of a convincing win after getting run out of town by the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics in their last two. I think they get that tonight against an undermanned Philadelphia 76ers (20-37) group.

New York shows a +4.8 net rating (sixth-best in the NBA) and a +6.6 net rating at home. Philadelphia comes in with a -4.7 net rating (seventh-worst).

The Knicks have gone a perfect 9-0 at home against teams that flash a -4.5 net rating or worse. Here's a look at their margins of victory in this split: 2, 10, 14, 14, 15, 16, 24, 28, and 33 points. That's right, they won all but one of these contests by double-digits and posted a 17.3-point average margin of victory.

To make matters worse for Philadelphia, they will be without their starting and backup centers with Joel Embiid (knee) and Guerschon Yabusele (eye) listed out on the injury report.

It's hard to imagine a Sixers team that has gone 1-9 in February keeping up in this one, especially with Yabusele out and Andre Drummond potential sliding into a starting role. Though New York has been exposed by some of the league's best, we hardly ever see them falter at home against weak competition. I think the Knicks' trend of dominating lesser opponents sticks tonight.

The market says Mikal Bridges has a 50.5% probability of scoring more than 16.5 points tonight. A deeper dive into this matchup would suggest otherwise.

Bridges is a spotty scorer but does well in certain environments. Madison Square Garden has brought him success. He's averaging 19.1 points per game at home compared to 17.5 points on the season. Further, he's scored over 16.5 points in 63.3% of his home contests.

Slow-paced games are also beneficial towards Bridges' scoring output. He has scored north of 16.5 points in 8 out of 10 games that were against teams that average 97.6 possessions or fewer. The Sixers fit that description, averaging only 97.4 possessions per game.

Bridges has been shooting threes at a harsh 32.4% clip this month, though Philadelphia's 24th-ranked defense -- one that lets opponents shoot threes at the third-best clip -- could help him see regression.

Our NBA projections expect Bridges to score 18.9 points in this matchup.

The 76ers' starting lineup has yet to be released, though we can probably expect Drummond to be in there with Embiid and Yabusele out. He's started 16 games for them this season and is pretty much their only true big available tonight.

Drummond averages 0.41 rebounds per minute -- tied for the second-most among NBA players who have logged at least 500 minutes this season. At that rate, Drummond would need to play a tick above 24 minutes to record 10 rebounds this evening.

I'll note that -- after taking out one game he left early due to injury -- Drummond is averaging 25.5 minutes as a starter. That was even with Yabusele being available for the lion's share of those games.

The Knicks attempt 89.3 shots per game (16th-most) but only 34.1 threes per game (27th), so those shorter defensive rebounds could be funneled to Drummond. It helps that Paul George (0.9) and Kelly Oubre (0.7) are deferring more rebound chances than Drummond (0.7).

