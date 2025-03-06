3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for 76ers at Celtics

Even within a single NBA game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Philadelphia 76ers face the Boston Celtics?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

76ers at Celtics Betting Picks

The Celtics (44-18) and Sixers (21-40) will meet up for the first leg of tonight's NBA on TNT doubleheader. The injury report is not kind to either side. Tyrese Maxey is out and Paul George is questionable. Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, and Al Horford are all out for Boston while Jayson Tatum and Sam Hauser are questionable.

Despite the Celtics being without four-to-five of their top-six guys, they are still favored by a massive 13.0 points. We can thank Tyrese Maxey's injury for this spread. The Sixers are a gross 1-8 sans Maxey this season. The one victory was against the Charlotte Hornets (14-47) by only two points and the other eight games were lost by an average of 12.9 points.

Even still, I can't get behind backing Boston at -13.0 when the majority of their key pieces are out. However, we can still find a way to bet against Philadelphia.

Home Team Total Points Under Mar 7 12:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Sixers averaged just 100.3 points across those nine Maxey-less games. They scored under 102.5 points in five of those contests. Points could be even harder to come by with Boston playing at the fourth-slowest pace in the NBA.

Here's a look at Philadelphia's team totals in Maxey-less games against bottom-seven pace teams: 86, 89, 96, 99, and 112 points. Oof. I think we should be in for another tame night from Philly's offense.

Payton Pritchard and Derrick White made NBA history last night after becoming the first duo to combine for 19-plus made threes in a single game. They also became the first ever Boston duo to score 40-plus points in the same game.

I wasn't planning on trailing Pritchard tonight. After all, he attempted 20 shots and played 43 minutes just last night. But seeing all the names on Boston's injury report has left me with no choice.

To Score 20+ Points To Score 20+ Points Payton Pritchard -128 View more odds in Sportsbook

No Brown, Holiday, Porzingis, Horford, and maybe even Tatum will leave Pritchard with an undeniably awesome role tonight. In one game this season without Holiday, Horford, and KP, Pritchard ended up scoring 25 points. That was even with Tatum and Brown around, and the matchup wasn't exactly easy, as the Miami Heat ranked 10th on defense and 28th in pace at the time.

Pritchard is netting 21.0 points per 36 minutes when Brown, Holiday, Porzingis, and Horford are off the floor. That shoots up to 27.9 points per 36 minutes when Tatum is out, too. Even if Jayson ends up going tonight, there will still be stretches where he is out and Payton is in.

Save for a bad shooting performance, Pritchard could score 20-plus points with ease tonight.

Luke Kornet is averaging 10.9 rebounds per 36 minutes when Brown, Holiday, Porzingis, and Horford are off the floor.

To Record 10+ Rebounds To Record 10+ Rebounds Luke Kornet +255 View more odds in Sportsbook

While he's almost never in line to play 36 minutes, that could be the case tonight with only two other members of Boston's core nine confirmed to play -- both of whom are guards (Pritchard and White).

The Sixers let up the 11th-most rebounds per game. Sean Grande will be the first to point out that Kornet leads the Celtics in net rating versus Philadelphia this season, which could help Kornet's playing case even more.

Under this unforeseen injury circumstance for Boston, I'm happy to take a chance on Kornet with these intriguing +300 odds available.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

