3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Tuesday 6/17/25

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

Across today's action, which MLB player props seem to present the best value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds?

We're going to dig into that today, laying out my favorite strikeout props across all the action. You can also do some research of your own by digging into our MLB player prop projections.

Please note lines and MLB projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

Will Warren - Strikeouts Los Angeles Angels Jun 17 11:06pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

After hitting a rough patch in late May, Will Warren is looking to get things back on track. He took a step forward in that last time out, and I think he can take another tonight against the Los Angeles Angels.

After getting rocked by the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox in consecutive starts, Warren threw 5 2/3 shutout innings last week. It came with just four strikeouts, but that was on the road against a low-strikeout opponent.

The Angels aren't that. Their active roster has a 24.0% strikeout rate against righties, contributing to their 93 wRC+. Overall, Warren has managed a massive 28.6% strikeout rate on the season, and it's 30.9% at home. I have him projected a healthy bit above this mark, so I'm willing to bet on his bounce-back continuing here.

Andrew Abbott - Alt Strikeouts Andrew Abbott - Alt Strikeouts Andrew Abbott 7+ Strikeouts +200 View more odds in Sportsbook

There is some rain in the forecast for Cincinnati tonight, so you'll want to check the timing of that before placing a bet to make sure we don't get an in-game delay. As of now, I feel good enough about that weather to gush over Andrew Abbott.

Abbott has managed to bounce back after a low-strikeout 2024 campaign. His strikeout rate is back up to 26.1%, equaling his mark from 2023. It was just 19.5% last year.

He's doing that while also suppressing hard contact, which is why his ERA is 1.87 and how he has managed to consistently work deep in games. He threw a complete-game shutout last time out, his second start of seven-plus shoutout innings since Memorial Day.

Tonight, Abbott faces the Minnesota Twins. With Royce Lewis back on the IL, the Twins' active roster has a 25.6% strikeout rate against lefties as they lose one of their more potent righties. It's now a plus matchup, and Abbott has proven he can take advantage of that.

Again, check the weather to make sure the forecast hasn't gotten worse, but if we get clear skies, I like Abbott's chances of another quality outing.

Seth Lugo - Strikeouts Seth Lugo Under Jun 18 12:06am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Seth Lugo is taking his reduced strikeout rate on the road to face a Texas Rangers team that doesn't whiff much. It all adds up to solid value on the under for me.

In 12 starts, Lugo's strikeout rate is 18.5%, down from 21.7% last year. It comes with a swinging-strike rate that is all the way down to 7.2%, a decrease of 2.3 percentage points. He was already someone who didn't generate whiffs, and that has been even more drastic this year.

In his 11 full starts this year (omitting his first start off the IL), Lugo has gone under 4.5 strikeouts only 5 times. That wouldn't imply value at +106.

However, he has managed to make 8 of 12 starts at home, and as mentioned, this isn't a plush matchup for a righty. Once you account for those factors, I have him projected at just 4.01 strikeouts tonight, allowing me to bet the under even though it goes counter to what we've seen this year.

Get a 50% Profit Boost Token for a “To Hit a Home Run” wager on any MLB game(s) taking place on June 17th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which strikeout props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.