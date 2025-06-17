Best FanDuel Promos This Week (6/16-6/22/25)

FanDuel is bringing the heat with a stacked lineup of promotions to celebrate an action-packed week in sports.

The NBA and NHL Finals are in full swing, Caitlin Clark has made her much-anticipated return to the court, and two major soccer tournaments have begun -- all while the MLB regular season keeps rolling.

With so much happening, there’s no shortage of exciting ways to get in on the action! Learn more about each FanDuel promo below.

We got a LOADED week of sports coming up 😍



🏆 Club World Cup

⚽️ USMNT in the Gold Cup

💣 Dinger Tuesday

🏀 NBA Finals

🥶 Stanley Cup Final

🔥 WNBA Hoops

✚ SO MUCH MORE



LOCK IN ➡️ https://t.co/DW5M4LZfDq pic.twitter.com/ibPwD3tNh6 — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) June 16, 2025

FanDuel Promos - This Week's Highlights

All Week Long

Get a No Sweat Token to use on any wager on the USA vs. Saudi Arabia CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match taking place on Thursday, June 19th! If it doesn’t hit, you’ll get your stake back in Bonus Bets.

Stanley Cup Finals

Get a 25% Profit Boost Token to use on any wager for the Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on June 17th. Boost your winnings as the battle for the Cup heats up!

NBA Finals

FanDuel is offering a 30% Profit Boost on every game of the NBA Finals! Game 5 of the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers is currently scheduled for Thursday, June 19th.

Dinger Tuesday

Tuesdays just got a lot more exciting for baseball fans. Get a 50% Profit Boost Token to use on a To Hit a Home Run wager on any MLB game(s) taking place on June 17th.

Thursday WNBA Special

FanDuel customers can receive a 30% Profit Boost to use on the Indiana Fever vs. Golden State Valkyries game happening on Thursday, June 19th!

Summer Fridays

Summer Fridays are here at FanDuel Sportsbook. Get a 30% Profit Boost on any bet type across any sport to kick off your weekend with a little extra edge.

Stay in the Game at FanDuel

Make sure to check the FanDuel Sportsbook to learn more about these limited-time offers. With so many ways to bet, this week is the perfect time to get in on the action.

See full terms and conditions for each promo at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Odds subject to change.