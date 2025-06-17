FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
FanDuel Sportsbook Promos

Best FanDuel Promos This Week (6/16-6/22/25)

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Best FanDuel Promos This Week (6/16-6/22/25)

FanDuel is bringing the heat with a stacked lineup of promotions to celebrate an action-packed week in sports.

The NBA and NHL Finals are in full swing, Caitlin Clark has made her much-anticipated return to the court, and two major soccer tournaments have begun -- all while the MLB regular season keeps rolling.

With so much happening, there’s no shortage of exciting ways to get in on the action! Learn more about each FanDuel promo below.

FanDuel Promos - This Week's Highlights

All Week Long

  • Get a No Sweat Token to use on any wager on the USA vs. Saudi Arabia CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match taking place on Thursday, June 19th! If it doesn’t hit, you’ll get your stake back in Bonus Bets.

Stanley Cup Finals

  • Get a 25% Profit Boost Token to use on any wager for the Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on June 17th. Boost your winnings as the battle for the Cup heats up!

NBA Finals

Dinger Tuesday

  • Tuesdays just got a lot more exciting for baseball fans. Get a 50% Profit Boost Token to use on a To Hit a Home Run wager on any MLB game(s) taking place on June 17th.

Thursday WNBA Special

Summer Fridays

  • Summer Fridays are here at FanDuel Sportsbook. Get a 30% Profit Boost on any bet type across any sport to kick off your weekend with a little extra edge.

Stay in the Game at FanDuel

Make sure to check the FanDuel Sportsbook to learn more about these limited-time offers. With so many ways to bet, this week is the perfect time to get in on the action.

See full terms and conditions for each promo at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).
21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Odds subject to change.

