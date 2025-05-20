3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Tuesday 5/20/25

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

This is an ambitious number in a park where strikeouts are hard to come by, but Tarik Skubal is a full-on psychopath, and I want in.

Somehow, Skubal is pitching even better this year than he did when he won the Cy Young. His swinging-strike rate is up to 18.9% from 14.6%, which means his 33.6% strikeout rate has the potential to climb even higher.

That has allowed Skubal to hit the eight-plus strikeout mark on a regular basis. He has done so in four straight and in six of nine starts this year. That includes going over in three of his four games on the road.

Thus, even in a neutral matchup in a bad environment, I have Skubal projected at 8.47 strikeouts tonight, pushing me toward the alt market.

Similar to Skubal, I've got Michael Lorenzen projected in a range where his baseline prop should be one strikeout higher, putting me in the alt market.

Lorenzen has made some tweaks this year that have helped him boost his strikeouts. The biggest factor is that he's throwing his sinker -- which has a 5.0% whiff rate, according to Baseball Savant -- just 12.3% of the time, down from 21.3% last year. In its place have been more curveballs, and the whiff rate there is 27.8%.

As a result, Lorenzen's swinging-strike rate is up to 10.9% with a 20.5% strikeout rate. That's while making six of his nine starts on the road, which is where he'll be tonight.

The San Francisco Giants are a neutral matchup, so my enthusiasm is more about Lorenzen and his new approach than anything else. I've got him projected at 5.05 strikeouts, presenting value in this alt over.

After a strikeout spike last year, Erick Fedde has regressed to below his pre-KBO baseline in 2025. The underlying data says it may not be all that fluky.

Through 9 starts, Fedde's swinging-strike rate is 6.8%. He had a 21.2% strikeout rate last year, above what you'd expect with just an 8.7% swinging-strike rate. It's possible he benefited from nibbling on the corners, though, something that's tougher with the smaller strike zone this year.

As a result, Fedde has gotten to five strikeouts just twice in nine starts. Some of that is due to pitching on the road in tough matchups, but as discussed with Skubal, Fedde's home park isn't a great one for third strikes. His matchup with the Detroit Tigers is far from an easy one to boot.

I've got Fedde projected at just 4.06 strikeouts tonight. That'll look silly if he returns to last year's baseline, but I haven't seen enough yet to think that'll happen.

