3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Tuesday 4/15/25

Today's Best MLB K Props

I think Hunter Brown is a phenomenal pitcher, and he's typically someone I want to bet on rather than against. Here, with the market being where it's at, I can take the under without it being viewed as a negative against Brown.

That's because Brown's circumstances are working against him. First, he's on the road, and pitchers typically see a decrease there. It gets worsened with Busch Stadium being a below-average park for strikeouts.

Second, the opposing St. Louis Cardinals are a low-strikeout team. Their active roster has just a 20.7% strikeout rate against righties since the start of last year, about two percentage points below the league mark.

Once you factor in those variables, I've got Brown projected at 5.24 strikeouts tonight. Pitchers in that range have gone under 5.5 strikeouts 61.1% of the time, funneling me towards the under despite my appreciation of Brown's talent.

Last time out, Jake Irvin struck out seven Los Angeles Dodgers batters across six innings. His task is easier tonight, helping push me toward the over.

Irvin will face the Pittsburgh Pirates. Not only have they struggled broadly, but the active roster has a 23.7% strikeout rate against righties since the start of last year.

Enthusiasm for Irvin stems more from his length than his efficiency; his strikeout rate was just 20.3% last year, and it's at 17.4% this year despite that Dodgers start. He threw 103 pitches in that one, though, giving us a long leash for him to rack up Ks.

I've got Irvin projected at 4.96 strikeouts, making him a favorite to go over on a prop where we're getting plus money.

Truthfully, I'd prefer Ryan Pepiot under 5.5 strikeouts rather than the 6.5 currently offered. My projections have him at just 5.54 strikeouts, meaning he'd be favored to go under 5.5, and we'd probably be getting him somewhere in the +130 range if the mark were set lower. Even as things stand, though, -144 is a value.

Across my database of strikeout projections, 739 pitchers have been projected for between 5.29 and 5.79 strikeouts (within a quarter strikeout of Pepiot's projection in either direction). Those 739 pitchers have gone under 6.5 strikeouts 77.4% of the time. The implied odds here are 59.0%, so it is a nice value even if we are paying a hefty price.

The reason for the skepticism is in part due to pitch count. Pepiot's max this year is 91, and he didn't have many starts in the mid-to-high 90s last year. That makes it tough to burn us with a seven-strikeout night.

He has also benefited from plus matchups this year with three straight poor opponents to open 2025. All three are 23rd or worse in wRC+ against righties since the start of last year. The Boston Red Sox, conversely, are 2nd. Thus, whether it's at 6.5 now or 5.5 at plus money, I'm comfortable betting the under on Pepiot tonight.

Which strikeout props stand out to you today?

