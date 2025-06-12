3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Thursday 6/12/25

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

The defending AL Cy Young award winner looks even better this year than when he earned his hardware. It ain't fair.

Overall, Tarik Skubal's xERA is down to 2.36 from 2.72. He does that by elevating his strikeout rate to 33.4% from 30.3%, which is impressive as is.

That becomes even more wild when you see that his swinging-strike rate is 17.6%, up three percentage points from last year. That has held steady -- and his strikeout rate has climbed -- in 11 starts he has thrown more sinkers, an eyebrow-raising feat for a pitch that doesn't typically lead to whiffs.

Tonight, Skubal will face the Baltimore Orioles, whose active roster has a 23.7% strikeout rate against lefties. This all leads to a strikeout projection of 9.97 for me, the sixth-highest mark since I started making projections back in 2022. Four of the eight pitchers projected in Skubal's range (within 0.25 strikeouts in either direction) have gotten nine-plus strikeouts, so I'll give it a swing at +118 even though it's based on a dangerously small sample.

We don't always get to bet overs on one stud in a given night, much less two. But the baseball deities have smiled upon us today.

Framber Valdez is at home against the Chicago White Sox, which does plenty of legwork here. They've got a 27.1% strikeout rate against lefties, the fourth-highest mark in the league. They're at just 21.9% against righties, so that number should decline as the sample expands, but the players they use in platoons do tend to strike out a bunch.

As for Valdez, his strikeout rate this year is a career-high 25.1%, validated by a career-high 11.8% swinging-strike rate. He has gotten 8-plus strikeouts in just 5 of 13 starts, but the matchup boosts expectations. I have him projected at 8.51 tonight, making me feel comfortable getting even just +108.

Full disclosure? I've got Jacob Misiorowski in dynasty, so if I lose money on the under in his MLB debut, I'll be less annoyed than usual. This just feels like the market may be setting expectations a tad too high.

Misiorowski does deserve some hype. In 13 Triple-A outings, his strikeout rate is 31.6%, and it has helped him log a 2.13 ERA. He earned his promotion.

But that comes with a lofty 12.3% walk rate, something that has ailed him throughout his professional career. He averaged 4.01 pitches per plate appearance while facing minor leaguers, which would be an above-average mark even before accounting for now facing more seasoned eyes.

He's also in a tough matchup. The opposing St. Louis Cardinals have just an 18.0% strikeout rate against righties this year. Once you combine that with the baseline expectations for Misiorowski, I have him projected at 4.07 strikeouts. Thus, I'll ride with the under even while hoping he can give my injury-littered dynasty team a boost.

