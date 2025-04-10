3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Thursday 4/10/25

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

Today's Best MLB K Props

In the 2024 season, Bailey Ober reached at least five strikeouts in 21 of 31 appearances (67.7%). He's totaled three and five strikeouts over two starts this season. Ober pitched for only 2.2 innings when he totaled three Ks, though.

Facing the Kansas City Royals should help Ober make a deeper start. The Royals have totaled the eighth-fewest runs paired with the sixth-lowest weighted on-base average (wOBA). Ober was battling an illness in his first two starts of the season, explaining his 2.2 and 4.0 innings pitched.

Pitch type is another big check mark for Ober. His toolbox is led by a four-seam fastball with sliders and changeups mixed in. Kansas City currently has the 2nd-fewest runs above average against fastballs, 8th-fewest against changeups, and 14th-fewest when facing sliders. Not only does this suggest a successful outing for Ober, his top whiff rates are held by his slider and changeup. After touting an impressive 39.5% whiff rate for his changeup in 2024, this pitch could give the Royals plenty of issues on Thursday.

Our MLB DFS projections have Ober reaching 5.1 strikeouts, holding a 57.7% implied probability for five Ks compared to -111 holding a 52.6% implied probability.

While it's easy to bash on the Colorado Rockies, Ryan Feltner has actually been a nice positive. After recording a 4.31 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) over 30 starts in 2024, Feltner has taken the next step in a small sample size of two games with a 3.51 SIERA thus far. That is paired with 8.10 strikeouts per nine innings (K/9) and a 20.5 K% thus far compared to 7.65 and 19.9% in 2024.

His 4.5 strikeouts per game puts him right on tonight's line. The Milwaukee Brewers are a formidable lineup with the 7th-most runs scored, but their strikeout rate of 23.3% (16th-highest) is nothing special. Plus, Milwaukee has struggled to produce against fastballs with the seventh-fewest runs above average in the split. As you likely guessed, Feltner's most-used pitch is a four-seam fastball.

Feltner also leans on changeups and sliders. His changeup is the key to stacking Ks as it had a 39.4% whiff rate in 2024 and currently holds an absurd 57.9% mark. This was also his top put away pitch a season ago at 26.2%.

Led by strong marks in SIERA, Feltner hurled into the sixth inning in 18 of 30 starts in 2024 and has completed five innings in both appearances this season. Sitting in the 78th percentile of whiff rate, Feltner has the stuff right now to improve his K numbers. Pair that with the ability to go five or more innings, and we should have plenty of time for Feltner to go over 4.5 strikeouts.

Chris Bassitt of the Toronto Blue Jays is off to a jaw-dropping start in the strikeout department, boasting 11.37 K/9. This would smash his previous career-high of 9.10. With that said, some regression is certainly imminent as we get a larger sample size throughout the season. However, I don't expect that dip to come tonight.

Through two starts, Bassitt has logged seven and nine strikeouts. While the Boston Red Sox have the sixth-most runs in baseball right now, they are still striking out plenty. In fact, Boston has the 10th-highest K% at 24.6%. The Red Sox's recent strikeout totals are alarming as they've totaled at least 12 Ks in three of the last five.

Despite early success in scoring, Boston still hasn't hit well against cutters and curveballs with the 12th and 2nd-fewest runs above average, respectively, against the pitches. These are Bassitt's top pitches in whiff percentage. Adding to the concern, the Sox have the eighth-highest whiff rate in MLB.

Bassitt is known for deep starts, proven by him being listed at -146 to go over 17.5 outs. He's completed the sixth inning in both starts of 2025, and these came against two talented batting orders in the Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets. After Bassit put up at least seven strikeouts in back-to-back outings, give me his alternate line of 7+ Ks.

