3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Monday 6/30/25

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

Across today's action, which MLB player props seem to present the best value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds?

We're going to dig into that today, laying out my favorite strikeout props across all the action. You can also do some research of your own by digging into our MLB player prop projections.

Please note lines and MLB projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

Even as he has gotten stretched out, Jacob Lopez's strikeout rate has remained high. The sample is big enough for us to buy in.

We have an eight-outing sample on Lopez with his pitch count elevated. In those, he has a 29.8% strikeout rate that comes with a 13.1% swinging-strike rate. Those numbers have come despite making half those appearances in a home park that suppresses strikeouts.

Although this is a deviation for Lopez, his changeup has been nasty this year, helping him keep right-handed batters in check. His slider has been lethal against lefties, and he should face a healthy number of those tonight against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Due to their lefty-heavy nature (and a lack of quality platoon options), the Rays have just a 96 wRC+ against lefties with a 22.2% strikeout rate. They're not some massive strikeout team, but I still have Lopez projected at 6.66 strikeouts tonight. That's enough for me to back his over even as it continues to rise.

Carlos Rodon alt overs have been good to me this year, so it feels wrong to back such a (relatively) low under. The matchup is just brutal, though.

The Toronto Blue Jays have just a 16.4% strikeout rate against lefties this year. It's not quite back to the heyday of Jose Bautista and Josh Donaldson scorching souls, but they certainly put a damper on expectations.

Rodon also has come back to earth a bit of late. After hitting double-digit strikeouts twice in May, his max since the start of June is 8, and he has gone under 5.5 in 3 of 5 starts.

I still have Rodon's baseline strikeout rate projection in line with his full-season mark. Despite that, his projection slides under five tonight once you put him on the road in this matchup. Based on the Jays' body of work, I side with the model in thinking that Rodon's prop is a bit inflated.

George Kirby - Strikeouts George Kirby Under Jul 1 1:41am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Although I always get nervous backing unders in a strikeout-friendly park, I do think the market is too high on George Kirby.

Kirby's numbers in seven starts off the IL are right in line with his career marks. His 23.4% strikeout rate is nearly identical to his mark of 23.0% last year and 23.3% in his career. The lone difference is this year's comes with a career-low 9.2% swinging-strike rate, implying that strikeout rate could decline a smidge as the sample expands.

Those numbers sit where they do even though Kirby had a whopping 14 strikeouts in a single start. Across his other six, he has gone over 4.5 strikeouts just once, going under in two of three starts at home.

He'll face the Kansas City Royals tonight, and their active roster has just a 17.4% strikeout rate against righties. Once you mash that all together, I have Kirby projected at 4.39 strikeouts tonight. Pitchers in that range for me have gone under 4.5 strikeouts 54.4% of the time, meaning we've got value in the under at plus money.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost to use on a 3+ leg parlay or SGP on any sport or event taking place on June 30th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which strikeout props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.