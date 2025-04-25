3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Friday 4/25/25

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

Today's Best MLB K Props

With this being Pablo Lopez's first start off the IL, the expectation of a reduced pitch count is pushing me toward the under.

Lopez didn't miss a ton of time due to a hamstring strain, and he did make one rehab start. His pitch count there was just 63, though, so I'm not projecting Lopez for a full allotment of bullets tonight.

When I put Lopez down for 85 -- which I feel is fairly realistic -- his strikeout projection comes out at 5.41. The opposing Los Angeles Angels do whiff, but I'm not seeing enough here to get anywhere close to where the market has Lopez as of now.

It's not often we get to show value in betting on struggles for the Chicago White Sox's offense. Here, I think the market is actually a smidge too high on them for once.

Luis Severino will face that bunch in Sacramento. It gives him a matchup with an active roster that has a 25.9% strikeout rate against righties since the start of last year. Their mark of 24.1% in a small sample this year is also a good bit above average.

Although Severino is coming off a one-strikeout outing, he has been getting plenty of third strikes of late. When we expand the sample to look at his 19 starts with more cutters or sliders, his strikeout rate is 22.8%. Thus, I've got him going over this mark more than half the time, allowing us to take the plus money and fade this White Sox offense.

Matthew Liberatore's return to the rotation has been a success so far, and I'm expecting more of the same tonight.

Across his first four starts, Liberatore has a 24.5% strikeout rate with an 11.5% swinging-strike rate. Both of those numbers are either up from or in line with last year when he was largely a reliever. He has mostly maintained the velocity on his four-seamer despite working in longer stints, and his slider has been a weapon with a 39.1% whiff rate, according to Baseball Savant.

Tonight, he'll face the Milwaukee Brewers, who are about as neutral as you can get from a matchup perspective. I've seen enough from Liberatore to think he can go over what is still a relatively modest mark.

