3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Friday 7/18/25

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

We've been riding the Brandon Walter train for a while now, and I see no reason to get off now.

Walter's seven starts this year have been superb. He has a 2.97 SIERA thanks in large part to his 24.2% strikeout rate and 1.2% walk rate. That elevated strikeout rate is validated by his 11.9% swinging-strike rate.

Walter puts those numbers into a good matchup tonight. The Seattle Mariners have a 24.7% strikeout rate and 8.2% walk rate on their active roster against lefties, meaning we can give Walter a little boost from his baseline. It's also the best park in the league for strikeouts, according to Baseball Savant.

Add it all up, and I have Walter projected at 6.53 strikeouts tonight. That's likely on the aggressive end of the spectrum, but I don't hate that given his start and the matchup.

The plus park isn't enough for me to buy into Luis Castillo on the other side, though.

Castillo is undoubtedly in better form than he was earlier in the season. His velo increased on May 25th, and some of his best starts have come in the stretch since then. That includes a pair of outings at home where he went six-plus innings without allowing a run.

I've given Castillo a healthy boost due to that and due to his delightful home park. But even with those boosts, I still have him projected at just 4.99 strikeouts, well below market.

The Houston Astros play a big role in that with their active roster strikeout rate at just 19.7% against righties. It's possible I'm too low on Castillo, given the velo and the environment, but this number just seems too lofty.

Kyle Freeland has gone over this number in half of his games at home and more than half overall. Thus, I'm a bit perplexed about why we're getting plus money on the over in a decent matchup.

Freeland will face the Minnesota Twins, who have struggled all year to get the offense clicking. They've got a 23.1% strikeout rate against lefties, a slightly above average mark.

Freeland has also been pitching all right himself. He has cut back on his sinker usage recently, and in eight starts doing so, he has gone over 3.5 strikeouts five times.

After adding in the matchup, I have Freeland projected at 4.56 strikeouts, high enough where you could consider his alt market of 5-plus strikeouts at +235. We'll stick with the baseline for now, though, given how quickly the brown stuff can hit the fans at Coors.

