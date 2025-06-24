3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 6/24/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

The 23-year-old Pete Crow-Armstrong has reasonable +700 NL MVP odds despite existing in the same league as Shohei Ohtani.

Crow-Armstrong has lit up for 19 doubles (12th-most in MLB), 3 triples (9th-most), 21 home runs (7th-most), and 61 RBIs (6th-most) in 2025. He's logged at least two bases in 51.9% of total games, but his odds to do so tonight imply just a 48.8% probability.

The left-handed force will meet up with the right-handed Michael McGreevy from the St. Louis Cardinals. McGreevy has allowed just five earned runs and two walks, along with 15 Ks, through 16 2/3 innings pitched this season. Tonight marks just his sixth career MLB start, but he's been mostly awesome in the early going. He has, however, let up a 47.8% fly-ball rate and .484 SLG to lefties.

PCA, meanwhile, is torching righties for a .302 BA, .312 ISO, .614 SLG, 49.1% fly-ball rate, and 163 wRC+ this season. With high temperatures across the nation, PCA seems primed to win one of his at-bats opposite McGreevy tonight.

Heliot Ramos is second for the San Francisco Giants in RBIs (43) and has collected five of them across his last two games hitting behind the newly acquired Rafael Devers.

A date with a lost Cal Quantrill could keep the party going.

Quantrill enters the night with a 5.68 ERA, 5.61 xERA, and 4.53 SIERA. His expected ERA (xERA) is the sixth-worst in the league among starters who have tossed 60-plus innings this season.

The northpaw shows reverse splits as right-handed bats have murdered him to the tune of a .375 BA, .654 SLG, and 2.05 home runs per nine innings this season. Righties have a super low strikeout (12.4%) and walk rate (3.4%) against Quantrill, too.

This is an ideal spot for Ramos, who has delivered a .322 BA, .213 ISO, 12.9% barrel rate, and 164 wRC+ since April 26th.

Carlos Rodon is coming off a few shaky-by-his-standard outings, but he should manage to right the ship against the Cincinnati Reds.

For the season, Rodon has posted a 3.10 ERA, 2.95 xERA, and 3.25 SIERA. Cincinnati's active roster sports an MLB-worst .211 BA, .331 SLG, and 68 wRC+ versus left-handed pitchers, making this one of the easiest draws for Rodon to date.

The strikeouts should be there, too. Rodon's sizzling 30.0% strikeout rate ranks seventh in the majors and has allowed him to climb over 6.5 Ks in 11 out of 16 starts this season.

The Reds, meanwhile, show a 23.2% K% versus lefties, along with a hardly better 23.0% K% at home. Notably, Rodon has exceeded 6.5 Ks in 11 out of 13 starts against clubs that show a 23.0% K% or higher against his handedness.

In fact, he went for at least 8 Ks in more games (8) than not (5) in this split.

