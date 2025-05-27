3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 5/27/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

It's been a poor start to 2025 for Christian Walker, but this is a great matchup for him today.

Walker is at home versus JP Sears. The left-handed Sears is the owner of a career 4.54 SIERA and has an 18.2% K rate since the start of 2024. This season, right-handed hitters have posted a 48.3% fly-ball rate and 1.68 home runs per nine innings against him.

Despite the bad start to his Houston Astros tenure, Walker has a 50.0% fly-ball rate against lefties. He put up a .351 expected wOBA and 26 jacks last year, so he'll likely pick up the pace at some point this campaign. Steamer projects him to launch 19 homers the rest of the way.

Hitting behind Jeremy Pena, Jose Altuve and Isaac Paredes is a pretty good spot for RBI production, and I like Walker's chances of driving in a run today.

Austin Hays has been out of this world against southpaws this season, and a date with Daniel Lynch gives Hays a chance to have a big night.

With the platoon advantage this season, Hays is sporting a .523 wOBA across a small sample of 26 plate appearances. But he cooked in this split last year, too, registering a .402 wOBA in 90 plate appearances.

Lynch spent most of last year in Triple-A, pitching to a 4.44 xFIP. He's got a 5.24 SIERA through his first 23 MLB frames this season -- with all but 1 2/3 of those innings coming as a reliever. Overall this year, Lynch has a measly 12.5% strikeout rate.

Hays can take advantage of the welcoming matchup.

Jonathan Cannon should have a tough time with the New York Mets' offense tonight, and that puts me on the under on Cannon's outs prop.

The Mets are one of the game's better lineups, ranking ninth in wOBA (.322), ninth in ISO (.157) and seventh in on-base percentage (.328).

Cannon is more or less repeating his 2024 output so far this season, showing a 4.34 SIERA and 17.7% K rate. While he's completed six innings in five of his last six starts, Cannon hadn't gone over 15.5 outs in any of his previous four starts before that.

The Mets are -138 to go over 4.5 runs tonight, so they're expected to have success versus Cannon. I think Cannon's good run comes to an end in Queens and am backing him to record 15 or fewer outs.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.