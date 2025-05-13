3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 5/13/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

The Atlanta Braves have a sweet home matchup against Mike Soroka and boast a 4.86-run implied total. It's a good spot for Matt Olson to drive in a run.

Soroka has thrown just 10 innings this year for the Washington Nationals, but since the start of 2023, he's registered a 4.36 SIERA and has allowed 1.70 dingers per nine innings. In 79 2/3 innings last season for the Chicago White Sox, he was much worse on the road (4.78 xFIP and 1.61 HR/9) than at home (4.22 xFIP and 1.29 HR/9). He's on the road today.

Olson's surface-level numbers are pretty good -- .343 wOBA and 7 homers. But once you pop the hood, he looks even better as he boasts a .389 expected wOBA and 42.7% hard-hit rate. His average exit velocity of 94.4 MPH is a career-best clip and ranks in the 96th percentile among all hitters this campaign.

A Nats 'pen that sits dead last in xFIP (4.84) should ensure that Atlanta's offense has some fun today. Hitting behind Austin Riley and Marcell Ozuna, Olson is in a good position to drive in a run.

I like Ben Brown a lot. He can be nasty, and if he's on his game tonight versus the Miami Marlins, he should cruise. But with that said, I'm backing Brown to record 17 or fewer outs.

Brown has made seven starts this season, and he's notched more than 15 outs in just two of those starts. One of the two came in a six-inning masterpiece versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, so he definitely has the stuff to quiet Miami's lowly offense if he's locked in.

However, Brown can be a little wild (12.6% walk rate), and the Chicago Cubs usually keep him on a short leash, letting Brown throw more than 84 pitches just twice this season.

Plus, the Cubs' bullpen was needed for only seven outs last night, so they're mostly rested and ready to rock, which could lead to a quicker-than-normal hook for Brown.

Our MLB player projections have Brown pitching 5.1 innings today. I'm in line with that and expect Brown to work fewer than six full frames.

The Texas Rangers' offense faceplanted in a good matchup last night. I doubt it happens twice in a row, and I want exposure to their bats, with Josh Jung to record an RBI being my favorite Texas prop.

Lefty Kyle Freeland is toeing the rubber for the Colorado Rockies, and he's not very good. He's got just a 16.5% strikeout rate this season and owns a 4.79 SIERA since the start of 2023. Righties are mauling him in 2025 to the tune of a .400 wOBA and 15.0% K rate this year.

Jung has excelled versus LHP in his career, posting a .366 wOBA in the split. The Rangers' implied total is 5.21, the second-best of the day, so Jung -- who is projected to hit sixth -- could end up getting a couple RBI chances, making these +155 odds appealing.

