3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 4/29/25

Entering Tuesday's matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals, Elly De La Cruz has a 12-game hitting streak, and he's reached base safely in 17 consecutive contests. With Miles Mikolas on the mound for the Cardinals, De La Cruz has a decent shot to extend his on-base streak and record a stolen base.

Across his first 5 starts and 23.2 innings pitched in 2025, Mikolas is in the 30th percentile in xERA (4.65), 16th percentile in xBA (.284), and 5th percentile in strikeout rate (12.3%). In addition to Mikolas giving up at least one stolen base in three of his last four starts, he's logging a .347 wOBA, .375 BABIP, and 5.31 xFIP against left-handed hitters (compared to a .298 wOBA, .273 BABIP, and 4.83 xFIP against right-handed hitters).

As a switch hitter, Elly is also registering a .345 wOBA, 112 wRC+, and .348 OBP versus righties, compared to a .312 wOBA, 90 wRC+, and .308 OBP when facing lefties this season. Along with Mikolas' struggles on the bump, the Cardinals' bullpen has the sixth-worst SIERA (4.07) and ninth-worst WHIP (1.38), giving De La Cruz an increased chance to get on the base and swipe a bag.

At the moment, it appears the Chicago White Sox are going to open Tuesday's game with Tyler Gilbert on the mound before he hands the ball off to Bryse Wilson. While Gilbert is a southpaw with a 2.84 SIERA and 2.85 xFIP in his first 7.2 innings pitched this season, Wilson ranks in the 3rd percentile in xERA (7.53), 2nd percentile in xBA (.331), 9th percentile in strikeout rate (14.5%), and 21st percentile in barrel rate (11.8%).

Given Wilson's woes on the mound, Jackson Chourio is someone to target near the top of the batting order for the Milwaukee Brewers. Chourio has been swinging a hot bat recently, going 8-for-14 with 3 doubles, 1 home run, and 3 RBIs over his last three outings.

Against right-handed batters this year, Wilson is permitting a .506 wOBA, .771 SLG, and 3.24 HR/9 (compared to a .384 wOBA, .462 SLG, and 1.42 HR/9 to left-handed hitters). Considering that Wilson has yet to pitch three-plus innings in a game this season, it's worth noting that the White Sox's bullpen is posting the eighth-worst xFIP (4.28), worst HR/9 (1.43), and sixth-worst barrel rate (10.3%), making it possible that Chourio racks up two-plus bases via the long ball.

Sandy Alcantara flashed signs of reverting back to his elite form in his first start of the 2025 campaign, but the former Cy Young winner has looked out of sorts since then. Over the course of his last three starts, Alcantara has given up a combined 14 hits, 8 walks, and 13 earned runs in 13.2 innings of work.

Unfortunately for Alcantara, he'll be tasked with trying to bounce back on Tuesday against the daunting lineup of the Los Angeles Dodgers. With Freddie Freeman hitting behind the likes of Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts, he should have ample opportunities to drive in a run versus Alcantara and/or the Miami Marlins' bullpen.

Alcantara has struggled against left-handed hitters thus far, producing a .326 wOBA, 4.98 xFIP, 1.54 HR/9, and just a 13.7% strikeout in that split (compared to a .268 wOBA, 3.47 xFIP, 0.77 HR/9, and 20.4% strikeout rate against right-handed hitters).

Aside from Freeman tallying at least one RBI in six of his last eight games, he is sporting an elite .478 wOBA, 208 wRC+, .372 ISO, and 16.0% strikeout rate when facing a right-handed pitcher early in the 2025 season.

