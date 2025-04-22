3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 4/22/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

Elly De La Cruz has been an RBI machine batting in the third spot for the Cincinnati Reds. He's knocked in 22 runs this season, the fifth-most in the majors.

A date with Edward Cabrera of the Miami Marlins offers him a solid opportunity to add to that total tonight.

To Record an RBI To Record an RBI Elly De La Cruz +160 View more odds in Sportsbook

Cabrera is one season removed from posting a 4.95 ERA and allowing 1.61 home runs per nine innings to lefties. He's allowed seven earned runs, two home runs, and six walks through 9 2/3 innings this season. Both of those bombs were delivered by a lefty, and he's allowing this handedness a .600 SLG.

Last season, De La Cruz posted a .249 ISO, .523 SLG, and 134 wRC+ versus right-handed pitchers.

Cabrera allowed a 12.0% walk rate a season ago before giving up an 18.8% walk rate to righties so far this campaign, which could help someone like Matt McLain get in scoring position when it's Elly's time to bat.

Our MLB projections forecast De La Cruz to record 0.75 RBIs tonight.

Brandon Lowe cooled off after a hot start to the season but notched two RBIs his last time out and could continue his turn around tonight.

To Record an RBI To Record an RBI Brandon Lowe +155 View more odds in Sportsbook

Why could Lowe be in for a productive night? Well, Brandon Pfaadt is taking the bump for the opposing Arizona Diamondbacks, and he's been nothing if not erratic.

Last season, Pfaadt gave up a .294 BA, .472 SLG, and 1.23 home runs per nine innings to lefties. He produced a low walk (6.2%) and strikeout (19.7%) rate versus this handedness, too, allowing things to be dealt with in play.

He's already given up five home runs to lefties through 16 2/3 innings this season. Thus, his expected ERA is sitting all the way up at 5.28.

Lowe typically hits second or third in the batting order and gets the platoon advantage in this matchup. Our projections expect him to tally a slate-leading 0.83 RBIs tonight, suggesting value in these +160 odds.

Nick Pivetta has posted a 27.9% strikeout rate and 9.39 strikeouts per nine innings through four starts in 2024.

He enjoyed a 28.9% K% in 2024 before mastering a 31.2% K% in 2023. His numbers in this arena are slightly down but two of his four starts have come against the Chicago Cubs, a team that strikes out at only a 20.4% rate (sixth-lowest in MLB).

A date with the Detroit Tigers -- who strike out at a 24.0% rate (8th-highest) and a 23.3% rate (10th) versus righties -- awaits, so I like Pivetta's chances to outdo his K prop.

Nick Pivetta - Strikeouts San Diego Padres Apr 22 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Dating back to last season, Pivetta has struck out at least six batters in 17 out of 23 games against teams that own a 21.4% K% or higher, and he exceeded 6.5 Ks in more of those games (12) than not (11).

Moreover, he's allowed just one home run through 23 innings this season -- a nice departure from last season's 1.73 home runs per nine innings allowed. With Pivetta pitching longer into games than usual, he's in line to punch out over 6.5 batters tonight.

Get a 50% Profit Boost Token for a “To Hit a Home Run” wager on any MLB game(s) taking place on April 22nd! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.