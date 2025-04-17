3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Thursday 4/17/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

Cedric Mullins has been leading the way for the Baltimore Orioles' offense to the tune of a .308 BA, .327 ISO, and 217 wRC+. He's contributed 17 RBIs (tied for sixth-most in MLB) through 16 games and could keep it going against a perhaps shaky Tanner Bibee.

To Record an RBI To Record an RBI Cedric Mullins +160 View more odds in Sportsbook

Bibee was pretty great in 2024 but hasn't been as convincing through three starts this season. His strikeout rate is way down (15.9%), his walk rate is way up (11.1%), and his velocity is down, too. Two outings ago, he gave up nine hits and four bombs.

The left-handed Mullins, meanwhile, has hit 14 of his RBIs through 43 at bats versus righties. He's generating a .302 ISO and 43.8% fly-ball rate against this handedness. Even last season, Bibee gave up a 44.8% fly-ball rate and 1.36 home runs per nine innings to lefties, putting Mullins in a spot to get in on the action tonight.

Nolan Gorman is starting to put his rough 2024 campaign behind him. While he's been in the lineup for only four games after coming off the injured list, he's gone 5-for-14 at the plate and recorded at least two bases in all but one of those games.

Through 20 total plate appearances, he's enjoying a 30.8% barrel rate, 61.5% fly-ball rate, and .313 ISO. While that's a very small sample, it could be indicative of what's to come for Gorman, and we don't have to pay a tax on his batting props.

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Nolan Gorman +200 View more odds in Sportsbook

Griffin Canning will take the bump opposite the St. Louis Cardinals. A season ago, Canning struggled with a 5.19 ERA, 4.74 xERA, 4.75 xFIP, and a 4.84 SIERA. To lefties, he coughed up a 40.1% fly-ball rate and 1.67 home runs per nine innings.

This year, he's given up 15 hits in as many innings, as well as seven earned runs and two home runs. In what is a pretty decent matchup for Gorman, we can look for him to record two bases at +200 odds.

Cristopher Sanchez logged seven and nine strikeouts his first two times out this season but mustered only three Ks on Saturday. Can he bounce back in a friendly matchup against the San Francisco Giants?

Cristopher Sanchez - Strikeouts San Francisco Giants Apr 17 8:06pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Giants are striking out at a high 26.3% rate versus left-handed pitchers. On top of that, they are generating only a .210 BA (21st), .293 wOBA (17th), and 89 wRC+ (tied for 17th) against lefties.

Sanchez owns a 26.0% strikeout rate -- up from 20.3% from last season. But even dating back to last season, he's logged over 5.5 Ks in 9 out of 14 games against teams that strike out at a 23.0% rate or higher versus lefties. He even went for 7+ Ks in eight of those contests.

Thus, it seems Sanchez is a good bet to get back on track when the Phillies kick things off at 4:05 pm ET today.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $250 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.