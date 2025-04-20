3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Sunday 4/20/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

The Pittsburgh Pirates are abhorrent against lefties. While lack of faith in Logan Allen is fair, he can get deep-ish into Sunday's game.

Against southpaws, Pittsburgh is a bottom-five club in team OPS (.565), ISO (.107), and strikeout rate (30.3%). The third point isn't Allen's game, but it's a good demonstration of total impotence in the split.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Guardians' fifth starter is having a nice start to the year. His 2.30 ERA is decently supported by a 3.56 xERA, and a 29.8% hard-hit rate allowed is an outstanding sign of limiting dangerous contact. Frankly, Allen's main concern is a 13.4 BB% thus far, but Pittsburgh has just a 6.9 BB% rate against lefties in 2025.

FanDuel Research's MLB projections forecast Allen to dip into the sixth inning at a median (5.2 IP), so I'll take the plunge he can record at least one out beyond the fifth.

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Randy Arozarena +100 View more odds in Sportsbook

I doubled up yesterday with Athletics teammates in today's home run best bets and this piece. After taking Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore in the former on Sunday, I'll keep my streak of double-dipping going with Randy Arozarena here.

Arozarena is longer in this market than Moore (+105), which is shocking to me. Moore's 17.4 BB% against lefties in 2025 could be a huge issue to recording bases, but Arozarena (4.2 BB% vs LHP) definitely doesn't have that issue. The outfielder has still shown great power in the split with a .207 ISO and 41.2% hard-hit rate so far.

Why exactly am I picking on Toronto Blue Jays lefty Easton Lucas? Well, his 4.50 xERA isn't terrible, but he's amassed 1.76 HR/9 allowed in 2025's limited sample with elevated flyball (47.5%) and hard-hit (42.5%) rates that will lead to those sorts of issues.

Randy's low walk rate makes for an obvious hedge in this market in case I've got the wrong bat for a dinger. We project him for 1.77 total median bases, so plus money is extremely attractive.

To Record an RBI To Record an RBI Mickey Moniak +140 View more odds in Sportsbook

While the Colorado Rockies don't realize it yet, Mickey Moniak is their best bet against right-handed pitching. Getting him at the team's fourth-longest odds for an RBI is outstanding value.

Moniak is projected to hit sixth, which should allow for base runners in front of him at MLB's friendliest park for hitters. He's ripped apart righties for a .948 OPS, .364 ISO, and 57.7% hard-hit rate across 38 plate appearances. I might be a bit biased by draft capital with the former No. 1 overall pick in thinking this might just be a patented Coors Field breakout that's here to stay.

The Washington Nationals will send Jake Irvin to the bump, and Irvin is pedestrian enough to believe he won't leave Coors unscathed. His xERA (5.90) is downright concerning, and he's allowed a hard-hit ball on 47.8% of those in play.

FDR projects Moniak for 0.63 RBI on Sunday, so we'd have expected this line closer to +114. I wouldn't rank a single Rockie above him to record one.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $250 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.