3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Monday 3/31/25

Best MLB Player Props Today

The Minnesota Twins are experimenting with Byron Buxton back in the leadoff spot, and one tough series probably won't change their mind.

Minnesota draws the lowly Chicago White Sox's fourth starter, Martin Perez, today. Perez's 4.12 xFIP in spring training was fine, but the veteran southpaw allowed 73.6% of plate appearances to end with a ball in play last year and amassed a mediocre 4.64 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) overall. He's a contact pitcher.

Buxton is 4-for-12 lifetime off Perez with a pair of extra-base hits, as well. That should help get the Twins' offense going as oddsmakers believe, per Minnesota's 4.35-run implied team total.

This is substantial juice for a run prop, but our MLB player prop projections see Buxton as Monday's most likely scorer (0.94 projected runs). That median projection would usually imply closer to -156 odds to cross home at least once.

One of MLB's most unheralded bats might be Washington Nationals second baseman Luis Garcia.

Garcia torched right-handed pitching last season to the tune of a .342 wOBA, .795 OPS, and .181 ISO. His 5.3% walk rate would come in extremely handy for this prop, as well.

He's 2-for-7 against righties to begin this season, but a small sample won't scare me away from the Nats' No. 3 hitter. Bowden Francis seems to be vulnerable entering this opening start at baseball's 12th-best park for hitters.

Francis posted a 5.87 xFIP across five appearances in spring exhibition contests earlier this month. Though a small sample, he coughed up 2.53 HR/9, too. Most might look at his 3.30 ERA last year and avoid batting props against him, but this is no shutdown ace.

We've got Garcia projected for 2.17 median total bases, so the projections would have expected closer to -176 odds on multiple. His walk rate indicates he'll produce in this column if he's adding value at the dish.

At least in terms of generating whiffs, Ronel Blanco seems ready to go.

The right-hander posted a massive 14.9% swinging-strike rate this spring. Now, his xFIP (4.48) and actual K rate (21.4%) through the small sample didn't translate. However, for context, Blanco turned a 12.9% swinging-strike rate into a 24.6% K rate last year. He's got the hard part down.

While the San Francisco Giants might settle in as a middle-of-the-road strikeout team against righties (13th-highest rate last season), they've struck out at a 30.1% clip (2nd-highest in MLB) thus far. Adding Willy Adames (27.6% career strikeout rate) to the mix is going to hurt this column.

The 31-year-old topped 90 pitches in all six April starts last year, so he should have a fairly long leash to open the year.

FanDuel Research projects Blanco for 5.89 Ks in 5.2 innings on Monday. That would imply closer to -116 odds for at least six if the projection is correct.

