Yankees vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 21

Odds updated as of 8:13 p.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Yankees vs Orioles Game Info

New York Yankees (43-31) vs. Baltimore Orioles (32-42)

Date: Saturday, June 21, 2025

Saturday, June 21, 2025 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and MASN

Yankees vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-162) | BAL: (+136)

NYY: (-162) | BAL: (+136) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+122) | BAL: +1.5 (-146)

NYY: -1.5 (+122) | BAL: +1.5 (-146) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Yankees vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt (Yankees) - 3-3, 3.16 ERA vs Zach Eflin (Orioles) - 6-3, 4.81 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (3-3) to the mound, while Zach Eflin (6-3) will take the ball for the Orioles. Schmidt's team is 3-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Schmidt's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-5). The Orioles have gone 5-5-0 ATS in Eflin's 10 starts with a set spread. The Orioles have a 3-2 record in Eflin's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (66.4%)

Yankees vs Orioles Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Yankees-Orioles, New York is the favorite at -162, and Baltimore is +136 playing on the road.

Yankees vs Orioles Spread

The Yankees are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Orioles. The Yankees are +122 to cover the spread, while the Orioles are -146.

Yankees vs Orioles Over/Under

The over/under for the Yankees versus Orioles game on June 21 has been set at 9.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in 40, or 62.5%, of the 64 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year New York has won 22 of 35 games when listed as at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 29 of their 73 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees have an against the spread mark of 33-40-0 in 73 games with a line this season.

The Orioles have been the underdog on the moneyline 32 total times this season. They've finished 14-18 in those games.

Baltimore has not won a game when it entered play as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer in four chances.

The Orioles have played in 73 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 33 times (33-37-3).

The Orioles have a 26-47-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 35.6% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 101 hits and an OBP of .463 to go with a slugging percentage of .728. All three of those stats lead New York hitters this season. He has a .366 batting average, as well.

Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .259 with 12 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .447 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 70th, his on-base percentage 82nd, and his slugging percentage 57th.

Bellinger has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .350 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Paul Goldschmidt has collected 82 base hits, an OBP of .360 and a slugging percentage of .454 this season.

Trent Grisham is batting .245 with a .347 OBP and 30 RBI for New York this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Ryan O'Hearn has accumulated an on-base percentage of .381 and has 65 hits, both team-best marks for the Orioles. He's batting .301 and slugging .481.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 29th in slugging.

Gunnar Henderson leads his team with a .443 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .282 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 34th, his on-base percentage is 54th, and he is 63rd in slugging.

Cedric Mullins has 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .225.

Adley Rutschman has nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 32 walks while hitting .227.

Yankees vs Orioles Head to Head

4/30/2025: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/29/2025: 15-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

15-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/28/2025: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/26/2024: 10-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

10-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/25/2024: 9-7 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-7 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/24/2024: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/14/2024: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/13/2024: 6-1 NYY (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 NYY (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/12/2024: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/20/2024: 17-5 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!