3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Wednesday 7/2/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

Utilizing our MLB home run projections as a guiding light, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and our MLB projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best Home Run Props

Although we don't have much information to go off of when looking at Didier Fuentes' metrics, he's given up three homers across his first two starts for the Atlanta Braves. Fuentes also has just a 10.0% strikeout rate, 2.5% walk rate, 44.1% flyball rate, 52.9% hard-hit rate, and 11.8% barrel rate, so he's throwing plenty of strikes and is getting hit hard.

With Fuentes tossing a four-seam fastball 60.6% of the time versus right-handed hitters, Jo Adell is poised to have a notable performance at the plate. Along with Adell logging a .246 ISO, 59.4% hard-hit rate, and 14.7% barrel rate versus four-seam fastballs from right-handed pitchers this season, Adell has the 6th-best barrel rate (19.7%) and 19th-highest flyball rate (48.6%) over the last 30 days.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Additionally, Adell is currently on a 12-game hitting streak, totaling two doubles and five dingers during that span. As an added bonus, the temperatures will be in the 80s with winds blowing out to center at Truist Park on Wednesday, improving Adell's chances of sending a ball into the bleachers.

Tanner Bibee has looked better in recent starts, but he'll be tasked with facing a lethal Chicago Cubs lineup on the road on Wednesday. Bibee is also permitting a .325 wOBA, 1.83 HR/9, and 43.1% flyball rate to lefties (compared to a .297 wOBA, 1.07 HR/9, and 35.4% flyball rate to righties).

On top of that, Bibee is giving up a .392 wOBA, 2.59 HR/9, and 42.1% flyball rate to left-handed batters on the road this season. Given Bibee's struggles against left-handed sluggers, Kyle Tucker is in a stellar position to add to his home run tally in Wednesday's contest.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Against right-handed pitching this year, Tucker is sporting a pristine .400 wOBA, 160 wRC+, .242 ISO, and 46.7% flyball rate. Tucker also has a .381 wOBA, 147 wRC+, .245 ISO, and 51.7% flyball rate versus southpaws in 2025, so he's always capable of still hitting a long ball even if the opposing team brings in a left-handed reliever.

At the moment, Austin Gomber is slated to make his fourth start of the campaign for the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday. It's been a rough stretch for Gomber to begin the year, as the experienced left-handed hurler is carrying a woeful 6.95 xERA, 7.9% strikeout rate, 14.5% barrel rate, and just a 27.3% groundball rate.

Ahead of a meeting with a righty-heavy Houston Astros lineup, Gomber is coughing up a .444 wOBA, 2.45 HR/9, and 60.0% flyball rate against right-handed batters in his limited action this season. Of the righties on Astros, Cam Smith stands out at these odds, especially with the rookie slugger now hitting cleanup for Houston.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Despite it being a somewhat small sample, Smith has crushed lefties to the tune of a .433 wOBA, 185 wRC+, .366 ISO, and 52.0% flyball rate this season. Aside from it being in the 90s and winds blowing out to left field at Coors Field on Wednesday, it's worth noting that Colorado's relievers have recorded the seventh-worst HR/9 (1.27) and sixth-worst barrel rate (8.7%) over the last 30 days.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost for 3+ leg parlay or SGP on any MLB game happening July 2nd! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which home run props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.