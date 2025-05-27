3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Tuesday 5/27/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

Utilizing our MLB home run projections as a guiding light, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Today's Best Home Run Props

Please note that betting lines and our MLB projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Among qualified pitchers, Tanner Bibee is logging the 21st-worst HR/9 (1.91) to left-handed hitters. Bibee is also in the 24th percentile in strikeout rate (18.1%) and 40th percentile in barrel rate (9.1%), which doesn't bode well for him ahead of Tuesday's matchup versus Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Right-handed pitchers have had no answer for Freeman this season, as the veteran first baseman is sporting an elite .479 wOBA, 213 wRC+, and .304 ISO in that split. While Freeman hasn't hit a homer since May 11, he's still produced a solid 91.8 MPH average exit velocity, 10.0% barrel rate, and 52.5% hard-hit rate in his last 13 games.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Freddie Freeman +480 View more odds in Sportsbook

It goes without saying that we need the baseball to go in the air whenever we're talking about a player hitting a home run, and Bibee is coughing up a 45.8% flyball rate versus lefties (compared to a 37.0% flyball rate versus righties).

With Freeman residing in the 99th percentile in launch angle sweet-spot rate (44.9%) and 86th percentile in squared-up rate (31.4%), he should have plenty of chances to send one over the fence on Tuesday.

Paul Goldschmidt has been lethal against southpaws to begin his debut campaign with the New York Yankees, notching the second-best wOBA (.655), second-best wRC+ (342), and fifth-best ISO (.405) in that split among qualified hitters. Over his first 214 plate appearances in 2025, Goldy has hit five long balls, and four of those have come against left-handed pitching.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Paul Goldschmidt +450 View more odds in Sportsbook

Tyler Anderson is slated to start for the Los Angeles Angels in Tuesday's showdown versus the Yankees, and the experienced lefty is tallying a 1.64 HR/9 across his first 10 starts and 55.0 innings pitched. Despite Anderson posting reverse splits with a .399 wOBA, 2.63 HR/9, and 52.4% flyball rate to left-handed sluggers, he's still permitting a 1.31 HR/9 and 53.2% flyball rate to right-handed sluggers.

Along with Goldschmidt boasting a .235 ISO or better since the start of last season against two of Anderson's three primary pitches (changeup and four-seam fastball) versus right-handed batters, the weather also favors Goldschmidt in this contest with winds blowing out to left field at Angel Stadium. It's also ideal to target hitters against the Angels, as LA's bullpen is registering the worst HR/9 (1.71), worst barrel rate (10.8%), and worst hard-hit rate (45.1%).

Ahead of Tuesday's clash between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Pittsburgh Pirates, Mike Burrows is projected to make his second start for Pittsburgh. In his first start against the Milwaukee Brewers, Burrows surrendered four earned runs while giving up four batted balls of 100-plus MPH and two dingers.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Ketel Marte +360 View more odds in Sportsbook

Although Ketel Marte has flashed plenty of power upside versus lefties throughout his career, he's shown more power against righties this season, accruing a fantastic .462 wOBA, 198 wRC+, .368 ISO, and just a 12.5% strikeout rate in that split. Marte has also been one of the hottest hitters in baseball recently, earning the 11th-best wOBA (.477), 12th-best wRC+ (208), 13th-best ISO (.378), and 14th-best barrel rate (20.5%) since May 14.

Since the start of last season, Marte is recording a .333 ISO or better against two of Burrows' three primary pitches (four-seam fastball and curveball) versus left-handed hitters. The Pirates also don't have a bullpen that strikes fear into batters, as they are posting the seventh-worst SIERA (4.06) and fifth-lowest strikeout rate (19.9%).

Which home run props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

