3 Best MLB Bets and Predictions for Tuesday 5/13/25

When you're betting a moneyline, run line, or total in Major League Baseball, you've got to weight a healthy number of factors -- from the starting pitcher to the bullpen and even defense.

After considering those factors, which bets stand out across today's action?

We're going to run through that below, discussing my favorite bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds. For additional insights, you can also check out our daily MLB player prop projections.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB Betting Picks

Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves were able to secure a 4-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Monday due to Alex Verdugo hitting a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning. While the Braves have alternated wins and losses over their last seven contests, the Nationals have now lost six consecutive games, and things may not get much better for Washington on Tuesday.

For Tuesday's matchup, the Braves have a massive advantage on the mound with Spencer Schwellenbach set to make his ninth start of the season. Despite Schwellenbach ranking in the 47th percentile in xERA (3.97), he still has the 23rd-best SIERA (3.36) and 12th-best xFIP (3.13) among pitchers with 40-plus innings under their belt so far.

On the other hand, Michael Soroka is slated to make just his third start of the year for the Nats, and he's surrendered four-plus earned runs and five-plus hits in each of his first two outings. Along with Soroka's inability to limit runs, Washington's bullpen is producing the second-worst SIERA (4.37), worst WHIP (1.73), and fifth-lowest strikeout rate (19.9%).

Los Angeles Angels at San Diego Padres

At first glance, Petco Park is a pitcher-friendly venue, and there are two solid starters (Jose Soriano and Dylan Cease) taking the mound in Tuesday's showdown between the Los Angeles Angels and San Diego Padres. However, there were 14 total runs scored in Monday's Angels-Padres clash, and both starters in Tuesday's matchup have been a bit underwhelming.

Ahead of his ninth start of the 2025 campaign, Soriano is sitting in the 41st percentile in xERA (4.22), 19th percentile in xBA (.276), 32nd percentile in strikeout rate (19.2%), 29th percentile in walk rate (10.3%), and 9th percentile in hard-hit rate (48.9%). As for Cease, we're accustomed to him being a reliable starter, but he's currently in the 45th percentile in xERA (4.03), 37th percentile in walk rate (9.6%), and 21st percentile in barrel rate (10.8%) across his first eight starts.

While the Angels are capable of hitting for power versus right-handed pitching with the seventh-best ISO (.178) in that split, the Padres are sporting the sixth-best wOBA (.333), sixth-best wRC+ (115), and lowest strikeout rate (17.8%) against righties. Aside from San Diego's closer (Robert Suarez) having a ninth-inning collapse in Monday's contest, Los Angeles' bullpen is registering the second-worst WHIP (1.69) and worst HR/9 (1.83).

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants

Even though it's been tough to trust Brandon Pfaadt to begin the season, taking the Arizona Diamondbacks to secure a lead in the first five innings of Tuesday's matchup versus the San Francisco Giants is more about fading Robbie Ray and placing confidence in Arizona's offense. Ray has certainly looked better in recent starts, but we all know walks and hard contact can get him into trouble at times.

Over his first 8 starts and 44.1 innings pitched this season, Ray is in the 4th percentile in average exit velocity (92.3 MPH), 13th percentile in walk rate (12.7%), 32nd percentile in barrel rate (9.8%), and 8th percentile in hard-hit rate (49.1%). Besides the Diamondbacks posting the 13th-best wOBA (.308) and 14th-best wRC+ (93) against southpaws this year, they have the lowest strikeout rate (16.7%) and 8th-highest walk rate (9.8%) in that split.

In addition to Ray's walk issues potentially helping supply Pfaadt with some run support, the Giants have lost four games in a row, scoring just one run in three of those contests. Against right-handed pitching, San Francisco is also notching the 11th-worst wOBA (.311), 13th-worst wRC+ (99), and 12th-highest strikeout rate (22.3%) in that split to begin the campaign.

