3 Best MLB Bets and Predictions for Thursday 4/10/25

When you're betting a moneyline, run line, or total in Major League Baseball, you've got to weight a healthy number of factors -- from the starting pitcher to the bullpen and even defense.

After considering those factors, which bets stand out across today's action?

We're going to run through that below, discussing my favorite bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds. For additional insights, you can also check out our daily MLB player prop projections.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB Betting Picks

Los Angeles Angels at Tampa Bay Rays

The Los Angeles Angels and Tampa Bay Rays meet for an afternoon date in what's shaping up to be the best weather game on the slate. With light winds and temperatures hovering around 80 degrees, LA and Tampa are set up to mash at one of the most hitter-friendly parks in the bigs.

The Angels quietly enter Thursday top 10 in runs per game (4.91), and they're 13th in wRC+ against right-handed pitchers. That should come in handy against Tampa's Zack Littell -- a righty with a 3.92 career ERA who let up 5 runs his last time out.

On top of that, the Rays' bullpen has been uninspiring early on. Despite a 3.48 ERA, Tampa relievers have permitted the seventh-highest barrel rate and third-highest hard-hit rate.

LA's 'pen is even worse, sporting the third-worst reliever ERA in the league. They'll likely be asking a lot of Jose Soriano -- a third-year righty who pitched well against the White Sox to open the year before giving up 5 runs in his second start.

Righties are Tampa's preferred matchup; they're top 10 in wOBA and wRC+ against right-handed hurlers.

We just saw these two teams combine for 9 runs on 14 hits last night. With two shakier pitchers on the bump, I see value in over 8.0 runs at -115 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Milwaukee Brewers at Colorado Rockies

The Milwaukee Brewers have enjoyed their trip to Coors thus far, cruising to a 7-1 win over the Colorado Rockies in the series opener before laying the hammer down in a 17-2 Game 2 thrashing. I'm not expecting much to change in the series finale and am backing the Brewers to cover the run line at +128 odds.

Run Line Milwaukee Brewers Apr 10 7:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Milwaukee has started to hit their stride following an 0-4 start to the year, winning seven of their last eight games -- four by at least two runs. Last year's NL Central champs are now third in OPS against right-handed pitchers and have generated hard contact at the highest rate in the league in that split.

That sets them up well against Colorado's Ryan Feltner. Feltner serves as the Rockies' de facto ace, though his career home/road splits suggest we don't need to fear him tonight. For his career, Feltner has posted a 5.93 ERA and allowed a .290 batting average at Coors -- compared to a 4.58 ERA and .247 batting average allowed on the road.

That's already popped up this season; Feltner allowed 8 hits and 3 runs (2 earned) across just 5.0 innings in his lone home start. He let up an eye-popping 9 hard-hit balls in that one.

Given how Milwaukee has hit on this road trip, I'm not sure we need to be too concerned with Feltner. And while the Brewers' starter today (Quinn Priester) has flaws, he also forced a 57.9% ground-ball rate while limiting opponents to a sub-5% barrel rate in 2024.

That can play at Coors, especially with this Brewers offense backing him up. At plus odds for Milwaukee to win by multiple runs, they're the lone run line bet on my slip today.

Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves

I can't say I love backing the under in a matchup with as much star power as the Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves, but these two aren't exactly swinging the hottest sticks entering Thursday's series finale. Both have strong arms going against one another, however, making this the right spot to target the under.

Total Runs Under Apr 10 11:16pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Phillies will turn to Jesus Luzardo tonight as the lefty looks to continue his strong start to the season. In his first two starts with the Phillies, Luzardo has given up just 7 hits and 2 runs while striking out 19 (!) across 12 innings.

The former Marlin has had success against Atlanta in the past, too. Across five matchups in his last two healthy seasons (2022 and 2023), Luzardo posted 2.60 ERA and 32.8% strikeout rate against the Braves.

That could continue on Thursday given how much Atlanta has struggled on offense to open the season. They're tied with the White Sox for the second-fewest runs per game (3.09) on the year and rank 25th in wRC+ against lefties. They've scored more than 3 runs in just four of 11 games this season.

Philly's been better on offense, sitting top 10 in runs per game (4.91) and wRC+ against righties. But they have the tougher matchup, having to take on Atlanta's Spencer Schwellenbach.

The righty has been lights-out to open 2025 as he's yet to allow a run and has given up only 3 hits across his first 14.0 innings. He fared well against the Phillies as a rookie last season, too. Over three starts, Schwellenbach managed a 2.45 ERA and held Philly to a .221 batting average.

This is the best pitching matchup of the day, and it wouldn't surprise me in the slightest if at least one of these two teams fail to score multiple runs. Despite the low over/under of 7.5, I still see value in the under.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $250 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which MLB bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.