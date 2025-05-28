3 Best French Open Bets and Predictions for Day 5 at Roland Garros

The tennis clay season concludes with the French Open -- otherwise known as Roland Garros -- bringing us the second Grand Slam of 2025.

We should see plenty of fun matchups and storylines emerge over the next couple of weeks, and FanDuel Sportsbook has French Open odds for all the matches over the next two weeks.

Let's see which second-round matches could have the most betting value on Thursday.

You can also check out our 2025 French Open men's bracket and women's bracket, both available as free printable downloads at FanDuel Research.

Alexander Zverev vs. Jesper de Jong

There were questions about Alexander Zverev's form entering Roland Garros after he crashed out in his second match at Hamburg the week ahead of this event -- though an illness may have been the main culprit -- but he still has the fourth-shortest odds to win the tournament (+1400) and should at least be able to navigate the early rounds without much trouble.

That was certainly the case in his opening match versus Learner Tien, a 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 victory in which he won 90% of his first serve points.

A similar result could be in the cards against Jesper de Jong. Per Tennis Abstract, Zverev comes in with the tour's fifth-best clay Elo rating, whereas de Jong is 91st.

The 24-year-old Dutch player has bounced between ATP and Challenger events this season and is short on experience, owning just an 8-12 career record at the top level. In the first round, the 88th-ranked de Jong needed five sets and nearly four hours to get past world No. 139 Francesco Passaro.

Despite Zverev making the last second decision to play in Hamburg instead of coming to Paris early like most top players, it's not like he had some disastrous clay campaign, going 14-6 and winning his ninth career clay title (Munich). While it's fair to wonder if he can hang with the likes of Carlos Alcaraz or Jannik SInner here, this is a guy who was a French Open finalist in 2024 and has made at least the quarterfinals in six of the last seven and the semifinals in four straight.

Ultimately, this just looks like a spot where Zverev takes care of business. Massey Ratings gives a 92% win probability for the German, and he ought to be able to get the job done swiftly and hit this under.

Joao Fonseca vs. Pierre-Hughes Herbert

Earlier this year, teenage tennis phenom Joao Fonseca made a splash in his major main draw debut at the Australian Open when he got a top-10 win over Andrey Rublev in straight sets. Although he would ultimately fall in five sets in the following match, the 18-year-old's potential to be one of the sport's next superstars was on full display.

Well, Fonseca has already made an impact at this event, taking out world No. 28 Hubert Hurkacz in dominant fashion (6-2, 6-4, 6-2), a top-15 clay player by Tennis Abstract's Elo ratings. It's not like Hurkacz came into Paris with poor recent results, either, as he had reached the Rome quarterfinals and fell just short in the Geneva final against Novak Djokovic.

Fonseca will now face Pierre-Hugues Herbert, a much easier match on paper compared to Hurkacz.

Herbert is a 34-year-old French journeyman ranked 147th in the world, and he's 166th on clay by Tennis Abstract's metrics. Prior to the tournament, Herbert had won just two of his last eight clay matches with all but one of them coming in qualifying or a Challenger event.

While it's not like Fonseca came into Roland Garros in the best form, and he's lacked overall consistency with a 10-7 record, he took home his first ATP title earlier this year on clay (Buenos Aires), beating a quality clay player in Francisco Cerundolo in that final.

Massey Ratings projects a 75% win probability for Fonseca, and his vocal Brazilian following could help neutralize any pro-France crowd backing Herbert. If he brings the same level he showed on Tuesday, we should see him cruise to a victory in straight sets, putting this match on track to go under 30.5 total match games.

Gael Monfils vs. Jack Draper

Chatrier should be hopping for a night match between France's popular Gael Monfils and world No. 5 Jack Draper. Even at 38 years old, Monfils remains ever the showman, and as he showed on Tuesday, he can still produce some dazzling points after going the distance to come back from down two sets.

However, for all his heroics in that five-setter, it came against Hugo Dellien, a 31-year-old with a 42-66 career record who's never been ranked higher than 64th.

Draper is a serious threat to make a deep run at this French Open, sitting inside the top 10 in Tennis Abstract's clay Elo ratings and just missing his first clay title this year as the runner-up in Madrid. Meanwhile, Monfils is down to 41st in those Elo ratings and was only 2-2 on the surface this year ahead of Roland Garros.

Even if Monfils feeds off the home crowd and steals a set, Draper could still cover this spread. Draper dropped the opening set to Mattia Bellucci in the first round but still came back to win 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2, an 8-game margin. And particularly with Monfils coming off a five-setter and not getting any younger, it wouldn't be shocking to see him tank a losing set to conserve energy, which could lead to a 6-1 or 6-2 set to further help Draper cover.

Draper has over a 200-point advantage by Tennis Abstract's clay Elo numbers, and Massey Ratings is showing an 87% win chance.

