3 Best College Football Bets and Player Props: Thursday Night, Week 1

Each week in college football, there are tons of games available to us.

While this can be a bit overwhelming, it also gives us plentiful spots we can target when searching for betting value. From the biggest games of the week all the way on down, we're never lacking for options.

The time has finally arrived -- a full slate of college football awaits in Week 1. The opening week celebration kicks off with a massive 17-game Thursday slate.

Using the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, what are the best college football bets for Thursday night?

College Football Week 1 Betting Picks

Boise State at South Florida

After posting a 12-2 record while appearing in the College Football Playoff, the Boise State Broncos will be hard-pressed to replicate last season's success. Ashton Jeanty moved on to the big leagues, and replacing his 2,601 rushing yards from 2024 will be a towering task.

Some key experience is returning, such as quarterback Maddux Madsen, wide receiver Latrell Caples, tight end Matt Lauter, edge Jayden Virgin-Morgan, and linebacker Marco Notarainni. The offense returns seven starters, including a ton of experience on the offensive line, while the defense brings back six starters. The Broncos should remain one of the best Group of Five squads -- even minus Jeanty. Should we expect Boise State to come roaring out the gates against the South Florida Bulls?

Focusing on the Broncos' passing attack could give us an angle for the best bet. According to Game On Paper, South Florida finished 80th in pass defense success a season ago. Plus, Boise State was 7th in pass offense success compared to 20th in the run game. With key returning pieces in the passing attack, we can expect some of the Broncos exceptional efficiency to carry to 2025.

With uncertainty in the run game, I'm expecting Boise State to lean on the experienced passing game -- especially when the Bulls ranked 18th in rush defense success in 2024. Madsen has an experienced offensive line and two quality, experienced targets in Caples and Lauter. Give me Madsen to go over his passing yards.

East Carolina at North Carolina State

In the 2024 season, the North Carolina State Wolfpack posted 27.8 points per game (56th) and 5.7 yards per play (50th). Quarterback CJ Bailey, running backs Hollywood Smothers and Kendrick Raphael, and wide receivers Noah Rogers and Wesley Grimes, and tight end Justin Joly are all returning for the 2025 team.

With most of the Wolfpack's key skill position players looking the same, this unit should post similar numbers in 2025. This included NC State logging the sixth-most seconds per play across college football last season. We didn't see the Wolfpack's offense erupt often, for it reached at least 38 points in only 2 of 13 games.

While the East Carolina Pirates ceded 29.3 points per game in 2024 (86th), they still did well in the run game by finishing 16th in expected points added (EPA) allowed per rushing attempt. With a lack of balance and slow pace, I'm not sure if NC State can flirt with 40 points.

Furthermore, the Wolfpack ranked 98th in average third down distance on offense last season. Meanwhile, East Carolina finished 33rd in opponent average third down distance. The Pirates even ranked 14th in red zone scoring rate allowed. NC State could struggle on key downs and in the red zone, giving us more fuel for under 37.5 points.

Nebraska at Cincinnati

One of Thursday's top matchups involves two Power Four teams in the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Cincinnati Bearcats. The two ranked in the top 50 for the most seconds per play while ranking 98th and 88th in points per game. Efficiency in the red zone was a struggle, too, with both teams in the bottom half of red zone scoring rate.

The Cornhuskers ranked 109th in yards per passing attempt last year, and the Bearcats were a stone's throw away by ranking 97th in the category. Both teams return their quarterbacks -- Dylan Raiola and Brendan Sorsby -- while each squad is replacing their entire starting receiving corps from a season ago. I don't expect either passing attack to make a dramatic leap -- especially early in the season with new-look receiver rooms.

With that said, each team could look to run the rock. This further points to a slow pace, likely meaning a low total. Cincinnati's defense ranked 39th in EPA allowed per rushing attempt compared to 95th against the pass last season. Nebraska excelled at stopping the run, giving up only 3.4 yards per carry (17th) and 98.3 rushing yards per game (7th).

Everything sounds like a recipe for a low total. Between the pace, inefficient passing games, and strong run defenses from 2024, I'll happily take the under.

