3 Best College Football Bets and Player Props for Auburn at Oklahoma

The SEC conference slate should be a smorgasbord every week as 11 squads appear in the AP Top 25 Poll, including 8 teams in the top 15. Similar to last week's bout between the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers, Saturday's game of the week involves two more SEC squads with the No. 22 Auburn Tigers visiting the No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners.

Only two weeks after grabbing a top-25 win over the Michigan Wolverines, Oklahoma has another chance to add to its resume while quarterback John Mateer could boost his Heisman Trophy odds (+800). There's some beef in this matchup, too, as Auburn QB Jackson Arnold is facing his former team. A motivated Tigers squad is still looking to prove themselves as a win against the Sooners would surely put the country on notice.

With that said, what should we expect from Saturday's matchup kicking off at 3:30 p.m. ET? Which game lines and player props stand out as the best bets for Auburn vs. Oklahoma?

All college football betting odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Auburn at Oklahoma Betting Picks

Through three games, John Mateer's Heisman campaign is gaining momentum by the minute thanks to 314.7 passing yards per game, 9.0 yards per passing attempt, 53.7 rushing yards per game, and 3.0 total touchdowns per contest. Few quarterbacks are playing at Mateer's level as Pro Football Focus has awarded the veteran QB with a 86.2 player grade and 82.2 pass grade. Auburn's secondary is the next opponent on the chopping block.

While the Tigers have ceded only 14.0 points per game (19th) and 4.3 yards per play (23rd), the secondary has given up 7.3 yards per passing attempt (75th), a 50.5% completion percentage (81st), and 0.23 expected points added (EPA) per dropback (117th) -- per Game On Paper.

John Mateer (OU) - Alt Passing Yds John Mateer (OU) - Alt Passing Yds John Mateer (OU) 275+ Yards +136 View more odds in Sportsbook

Perhaps the weakest unit of this entire matchup is Auburn's pass D, and that's bad news against a Heisman contender. Mateer's 255.5-yard passing prop is well within his averages. In fact, he's reached at least 270 passing yards in all three games. This causes me to shift my focus to alternate lines, circling 275+ passing yards (+136).

He's reached at least 282 passing yards in two of three games. Plus, Oklahoma is attempting 35.5 passes per game (31st), providing Mateer with enough volume to deliver on this pick. Pace will be another key piece of this game, and with each team in the top half for the fewest seconds per play, more opportunities for Mateer could be on the way.

Unlike the Sooners' balanced play-calling on offense, the Tigers are all in on the run game -- as seen by their 60.7% rush-play rate (23rd). While OU is allowing only 2.9 yards per rushing attempt (20th), much of this is boosted by meetings with Illinois State and Temple.

The Sooners faced a run-heavy offense in Michigan in Week 2. The Wolverines' 13-point total suggests a lack of success, but U of M actually totaled 146 rushing yards and 4.6 yards per rushing attempt. Key pieces in Oklahoma's 2024 rush D are gone -- such as linebacker Danny Stutsman. This front seven hasn't been quite as stout against the run; instead, its been the secondary carrying the water. In fact, Oklahoma ranks 1st in EPA per drop back allowed compared to 37th in EPA per rushing attempt allowed.

Jeremiah Cobb (AUB) - Rushing Yds Jeremiah Cobb (AUB) Over Sep 20 7:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This favors Auburn's tendency to lean on the run. Jeremiah Cobb is the leading rusher, holding 314 rushing yards in three games (104.7 rushing yards per game). He's been efficient, too, averaging 6.8 yards per carry. The junior tailback has been a big-play machine with 121 breakaway rushing yards -- which ranks 13th among running backs with at least 40 carries on the season.

OU gave up some big plays on the ground against Michigan, including Justice Haynes scampering for a 75-yard touchdown. I wouldn't be surprised if Cobb breaks off some explosive runs on Saturday. Considering his averages, over 45.5 rushing yards is too good to pass up.

The tempo of this game will likely decide the 46.5 total. Auburn is averaging 37.0 PPG (23rd) while Oklahoma is recording 33.0 PPG (32nd). This immediately turns my attention to the over, which is further supported by DRatings projecting a 47.0-point total.

The Tigers touting a 60.7% rush-play rate suggests a snail-like pace, but they're totaling only 26.7 seconds per play (69th-fewest) -- which isn't that slow considering the nature of this offense. We know the Sooners want to push the pace led by Mateer, leading to 24.6 seconds per play (38th-fewest).

Total Match Points Over Sep 20 7:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

With each team also in the top half of plays per game, I'm leaning on the over. We mentioned Auburn's pass D and Oklahoma's rush defense. Each weakness plays right into the hands of each offense's strength.

The scorekeeper should be active on Saturday with plenty of points delivering the over.

