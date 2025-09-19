3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Friday 9/19/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

Utilizing our MLB home run projections as a guiding light, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and our MLB projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best Home Run Props

Jackson Merrill is in a sweet spot tonight against righty Davis Martin.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Jackson Merrill +440 View more odds in Sportsbook

Martin has pitched to a 4.75 SIERA and 17.1% strikeout rate over 132.1 innings this season. Lefties have done the most damage against him, racking up 1.65 homers per nine. Plus, he's struggled with dingers more at home (1.62 per nine) than on the road (1.14).

Merrill's results haven't been there after a stellar 2024, but he's been unlucky. His .364 expected wOBA looks a lot better than his .325 wOBA. Against right-handers, he's produced a .352 wOBA and 40.5% fly-ball rate.

After Martin leaves the game, Merrill will see a Chicago White Sox bullpen that owns the third-worst xFIP (4.52) this season.

The Colorado Rockies are at Coors tonight, and they're facing a southpaw. That puts Jordan Beck on my homer radar.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Jordan Beck +430 View more odds in Sportsbook

Beck is good with the platoon advantage. In the split this year, he's generated a .363 wOBA, 40.5% hard-hit rate and 39.3% fly-ball rate. He's also been much better at Coors (.357 wOBA) than on the road (.294).

Mitch Farris is the left-hander who will be opposing the Rox, and the Los Angeles Angels' rookie has thrown just 15 MLB frames this campaign. Over that span, he's giving up a 50.0% fly-ball rate and 1.80 jacks per nine.

We can also feel good about the Halos' bullpen, a group that is fourth-worst in xFIP (4.49) in 2025 while permitting the second-most homers per nine (1.44).

Clayton Kershaw announced that he's retiring at the end of the season. That'll add some extra emotion to Friday's San Francisco Giants-Los Angeles Dodgers matchup, and I think San Fran has some righty bats who can spoil things.

Heliot Ramos is one of them.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Heliot Ramos +370 View more odds in Sportsbook

Ramos has modest pop, hitting 17 bombs on the year. But against southpaws, his fly-ball rate shoots up to 46.9%, compared to a 34.1% clip in righty-righty matchups. That gives him a chance to lift one versus Kershaw.

Kershaw is getting solid results (3.53 ERA), but the underlying numbers aren't nearly as good. His SIERA is 4.54, and he's striking out just 17.0% of hitters. Homers have plagued him at home (1.13 per nine) -- way more so than on the road (0.17). Kershaw has surrendered 10 earned runs over his last three outings, including four over three innings against the Giants in his most recent start.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost for any wager on any MLB game(s) happening September 19th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which home run props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.