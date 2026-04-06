3 Best College Basketball Bets, Picks and Player Props for Michigan vs. UConn

It ends tonight.

After a thrilling tourney, UConn and Michigan meet up on Monday night to decide the 2026 national champion.

Which bets stand out for tonight's title game?

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published.

Betting Picks for UConn vs Michigan

Spread Betting Connecticut Apr 7 12:50am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is my favorite bet on the side.

Michigan has better season-long numbers. The Wolverines average 87.8 points per game and rank 6th nationally in offensive rating, while UConn averages 77.5 and ranks 52nd in offensive rating. But Michigan has not faced many teams with UConn’s combination of physical rebounding and high-level half-court defense during this tournament run. UConn allows only 65.1 points per game, compared with 69.7 allowed by Michigan.

The bigger reason to take the points is game script. UConn’s five NCAA tournament wins came by 11, 16, 4, 1, and 9. This team is comfortable playing tight games late, and it just beat Duke 73-72 and Illinois 71-62 under maximum pressure. Michigan has looked more explosive, but title games often drag toward possession basketball, which naturally favors the underdog and the better defensive team.

Solo Ball’s health is the only major concern, but even if he is limited, UConn still has enough creation from Karaban, Demary, Mullins, and Reed to keep this competitive. Michigan is the likelier winner. UConn is the better ATS side.

Total Points Under Apr 7 12:50am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This total is playable to the under.

Michigan’s raw pace and scoring profile are strong enough to scare people off, but the title-game context matters. UConn’s defense is materially better than Michigan’s by points allowed (65.1 to 69.7), and the Huskies have repeatedly turned tournament games into more controlled half-court battles. Their last three games finished with 130, 145, and 133 total points. Michigan’s last three finished with 152, 157, and 164, but those came against teams more willing to run and less capable of controlling tempo defensively than UConn.

The other under angle is roster shape. Michigan’s best path is inside-out through Lendeborg, Johnson, and Mara, which usually creates efficient offense but not necessarily a wild-possession game. UConn’s best path is to make Michigan work in the half court, protect the paint with Reed, and survive the glass long enough for Karaban and the guards to answer on the other end. That style is much more compatible with a score in the low 140s or high 130s than with a game blowing past 150.

If Solo Ball is limited, the under gets even stronger because UConn loses some easy spacing and transition scoring.

Yaxel Lendeborg (MICH) - Total Points Yaxel Lendeborg (MICH) Over Apr 7 12:50am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is my favorite player prop angle.

Lendeborg leads Michigan at 15.1 points per game, and he has the most stable offensive role on the floor. He is not just a scorer; he is the team’s best all-around engine, adding 6.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.2 blocks. In a game where Michigan will try to pressure UConn’s frontcourt depth and create matchup issues with size, Lendeborg is the player most likely to absorb the biggest usage load.

This prop also benefits from how UConn defends. The Huskies do a good job on the perimeter, but they are more willing to force frontcourt touches and challenge them with physicality than to give up open rhythm threes. That means Michigan’s interior scorers are likely to be heavily involved rather than frozen out by scheme. Lendeborg’s scoring average already sits above this threshold, and title-game minutes should only increase his opportunity.

Because Michigan has multiple capable scorers, the risk is balanced usage. But Lendeborg is still the cleanest volume bet on the Wolverines side.

Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.