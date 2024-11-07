3 Best College Basketball Bets for Thursday 11/7/24

College basketball is back, giving us plentiful betting options with so many teams in action each day.

Fortunately, we have abundant tools available that can aid our chances of finding good betting value. Bart Torvik and KenPom are excellent sources that give insights into team-level efficiency, and Sports Reference provides a wide range of useful team stats, as well.

Let's check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and select some of the best bets of the day by utilizing the mentioned tools.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best College Basketball Picks

Detroit Mercy vs. Loyola Chicago

Loyola Chicago failed to cover a similar spread in their season-opener over Chicago State, edging out a 7-point win against a team ranked 225 spots below them on Bart Torvik. That's a tad concerning leading into tonight's date with Detroit Mercy, and it puts the Titans in position to cover as 23.5-point underdogs.

Detroit Mercy opened their season with a 39-point win on Monday, but it came against a team outside of Division I that had their inaugural season just last year. Detroit is still rated as a bottom-15 team on Torvik after finishing 347th with a 1-31 record last season.

But the Titans returned just 22.5% of their minutes from last season, so this is largely a different team. Among their top adds was guard Orlando Lovejoy -- a former three-star prospect who led Detroit in scoring in the season-opener.

And Loyola hasn't proven capable of covering this high of a spread in recent years, even against basement-dweller opponents. Of the five bottom-100 teams they faced last season, they beat only two by 24 or more points. Two of the five kept things within 10 against the Ramblers.

Torvik has Loyola winning by 21.1 in this one while Massey Ratings projects them to win by only 14.5. That's more than enough to make me comfortable backing Detroit Mercy at +23.5 given how uninspiring Loyola looked in their first game.

Jacksonville vs. No. 21 Florida

Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. exploded for 29 points in their season-opener, shooting 10 of 15 from the field and making all 7 free throws while pacing the team in usage rate (27%). As the clear top option for Florida, Clayton's in a nice spot to continue his hot start to the year and go over his 18.5-point prop.

The senior is fresh off a 17.6-point-per-game season for the Gators -- one that saw him crack 19 points 17 times despite sharing a backcourt with another high-usage guard, Zyon Pullen. But with Pullen out of the picture, it won't be surprising to see Clayton take a step forward this season.

That's what happened in the season-opener, and tonight's date with Jacksonville is another opportunity for him to lay on the points. Jacksonville is ranked just 219th on Torvik after finishing 302nd with a 16-17 record last season. They ranked 260th in adjusted defensive efficiency and have regressed on that end of the floor in three straight seasons under coach Jordan Mincy.

So we shouldn't worry about the matchup too much, and Clayton's early usage has been very encouraging for his scoring numbers. That puts the over on his points prop in play tonight, and I won't be afraid to dive into some alt lines given his 29-point outing on Monday. Walter Clayton to record 20+ points carries -102 odds, while 25+ is +285.

Central Arkansas vs. Utah

Utah may be a hefty 28.5-point favorite against Central Arkansas, but I still think there's value laying the points with the Utes given how good the looked in the season-opener and how dominant they've been against inferior opponents under head coach Craig Smith.

In three seasons under Smith, Utah has faced 20 Quad 4 opponents. They're 19-1 in such games, winning by an average of 24.4 points. Of those Q4 foes, six were ranked outside the top 300 on Torvik. They beat all six by an average of 37 points.

That includes their season-opener against Alcorn St. (ranked 336th) on Monday. Utah pounded the Braves 100-59 by scoring 50 points in each half and holding Alcorn St. to 36% shooting.

Well wouldn't you know, Central Arkansas is another Q4 opponent -- ranked 355th by Torvik. The Bears suffered a 38-point loss at BYU to open the season. They were outrebounded 49-32 and outscored in the paint 36-16.

This is just a true mismatch, one Utah has proven capable of owning under Craig Smith. I'm happy to lay 28.5 here and would be interested in diving into some of the alt markets, too. Utah -31.5 carries +120 odds, while -34.5 is +172.

