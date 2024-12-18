3 Best College Basketball Bets and Predictions for Wednesday 12/18/24

College basketball is back, giving us plentiful betting options with so many teams in action each day.

Fortunately, we have abundant tools available that can aid our chances of finding good betting value. Bart Torvik and KenPom are excellent sources that give insights into team-level efficiency, and Sports Reference provides a wide range of useful team stats, as well.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best College Basketball Picks

No. 21 Memphis Tigers at Virginia Cavaliers

While Virginia has struggled versus ranked opponents this season, this will be their first home game against one, which should give us a bit more confidence that they can keep this close against Memphis or maybe even pull off the upset.

For starters, the Cavaliers play at the slowest pace in the country, ranking 364 out of 364 teams in adjusted tempo, per Bart Torvik, which when combined with their 34th-ranked adjusted defense should help keep the Tigers from getting out to an insurmountable lead.

The key will be whether Virginia's mediocre offense can hold its own, as they're just 182nd in adjusted offensive efficiency.

One area that could help them is their shooting from beyond the arc. The Cavaliers are 39th in three-point percentage and 99th in three-point rate, and it just so happens the Tigers are 314th in three-point rate allowed. If Virginia can hit their threes, that will go a long way toward them covering.

Memphis is great at getting to the foul line (11th in free throw rate), but this is another category where Virginia matches up well because they allow free throws at the 6th-lowest clip.

It's worth noting the Tigers are an elite team in three-point percentage (second-best), so things could go south quickly for the Cavaliers if they get hot from deep. Luckily for Virginia, Memphis also shoots threes at a low rate (297th), which could help lessen the blow.

Public models are in unison on this one. Bart Torvik and Massey Ratings both project a one-score game with Memphis winning by fewer than three points. numberFire's game projections agree and see Virginia covering 63.7% of the time.

No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 24 Michigan Wolverines

The Sooners come in undefeated and with a higher ranking than the Wolverines, yet they're the underdogs in this Jumpman Invitational matchup. Michigan is the higher-rated team on Bart Torvik (23rd vs. 49th), so their status as favorites is justified, but this could still be an opportunity to back Oklahoma.

Despite ranking 33rd in adjusted offense, Michigan does have some glaring weaknesses when they have the ball. They're 335th in turnover rate, which is especially noteworthy against a Sooners defense that's 19th in defensive turnover rate. Additionally, the Wolverines don't get a lot of freebies from the foul line with a 67.9% free throw percentage (274th).

Oklahoma isn't a slouch offensively, either, ranking 40th in adjusted offense, and while they're average on the offensive glass, they might be able to get more second-chance points versus a Michigan team that's 273rd in defensive rebounding rate.

Both Massey Ratings and numberFire not only project Oklahoma to cover, but they see them winning straight up. The Sooners moneyline is priced at +126.

Butler Bulldogs at No. 9 Marquette Golden Eagles

On Bart Torvik, Marquette is ranked 13th while Butler is 82nd, so the latter will have their work cut out for them, but the Bulldogs could lose by double-digit points and still cover this high number.

Both teams are coming into this one a bit flat. Butler has lost three straight while Marquette has lost two of their last three. While that isn't necessarily a huge plus for the Bulldogs, at least they aren't facing a team riding a hot streak.

Statistically, Butler does have a few things going for them. Offensively, they're 5th in free throw rate and 19th in three-point percentage, so they're capable of going on runs. They're also 22nd in effective field goal percentage defense, which should help them slow down the Golden Eagles' 24th-ranked adjusted offense.

As for Marquette, despite ranking 38th in three-point rate, they're just 156th in three-point percentage, so a cold shooting night from downtown shouldn't be ruled out. The Golden Eagles are 288th in free throw rate, so the Bulldogs shouldn't have to worry about giving up points that way, either.

Bart Torvik projects Marquette to win by 12 points while Massey Ratings has margin at 10. numberFire forecasts a 60.9% likelihood that Butler covers.

