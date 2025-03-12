3 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 3/12/25

The college basketball season is rolling along, giving us plentiful betting options with so many teams in action each day.

Today's Best College Basketball Betting Picks

Lamar vs. McNeese State

Coach Will Wade has quickly turned McNeese State into one of the best mid-major programs in college basketball. After a 30-4 season last year where they earned a No. 12 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the Cowboys sit at 26-6 and are on the verge of claiming their second consecutive tourney berth.

McNeese State will take on Lamar in the Southland Tournament Championship. When it comes to Bart Torvik's rankings, the Cowboys look like the far better team, ranking 62nd while the Cardinals are 174th. The two met on January 18 and March 1, and McNeese went 2-0 in the matchups -- but Lamar finished 2-0 against the spread (ATS) over the two games. This 13.5-point spread simply feels too high -- especially when Bart Torvik is projecting the Cowboys to win by only eight points.

The Cards were able to cover both games by limiting McNeese's offense to only 71.5 points per game (PPG). This has been Lamar's strength as they sit 101st in defensive efficiency compared to 261st on offense.

However, shot distributions reveal it could be only a matter of time before the Cowboys get the best of Lamar. McNeese is in the 93rd percentile of close twos shot distribution compared to the 35th percentile of three-point shot distribution. Meanwhile, the Cardinals sit in the 36th percentile of close twos shot distribution allowed. So, how has Lamar kept it close over two matchups?

This simply boils down to pace. Both teams are in the 79th percentile for the slowest tempos in college basketball. Plus, each squad is in the 89th percentile of fewest made field goals allowed per game. If this game is playing as slow as we expect, a 13.5-point spread is simply far too much. As the 132.5 total suggests, don't expect a ton of points -- therefore, give me Lamar to cover.

Kansas State vs. Baylor

While we are still about one week away from the NCAA Tournament, elimination games are already taking place for several teams in conference tournaments. That looks to be the case in a Big 12 battle between Kansas State and Baylor.

For the Wildcats, they likely have to win the conference tourney to appear in the NCAA Tournament -- which is unlikely as their odds to win the Big 12 Tournament are listed at +13000. For the Bears, they are currently one of the last four byes in Joe Lunardi's Bracketology. With a loss, Baylor's season could be over, but a win could secure its spot in the tournament field.

Frankly, the Bears were fortunate to win their last matchup against Kansas State. The Wildcats covered as 11.5-point 'dogs in the 8-point loss, holding Baylor to a 37.5% field goal percentage (FG%). Even with the Bears ranked 32nd in offensive rebounding percentage while KSU is 312th in defensive rebounding rate, the Wildcats still lost the rebounding battle by only three.

Free throw attempts ended up being the difference as Baylor logged 21 to Kansas State's 9. I don't expect that to stick as the Bears are in the 51st percentile of personal fouls per play while the Wildcats are in the 82nd percentile of the category. Plus, Baylor isn't known for taking a ton of free throws, sitting in the 47th percentile of the category.

KSU is in the 78th percentile of three-point shot distribution allowed, and the Bears lean on the three by taking 24.4 shots per game (74th percentile) paired with ranking in the 63rd percentile for three-point shot distribution.

Considering the Wildcats' previous performance against Baylor, I like the underdog to cover. The defense matches up well -- K-State is 25th in adjusted efficiency -- and Kansas State has the ability to keep the free throw attempts much closer this time around. Bart Torvik has the Bears winning by only three, adding more fuel to the fire.

Montana vs. Northern Colorado

We have another mid-major conference championship tonight as Montana and Northern Colorado are scheduled to duke it out in the Big Sky. The two split the regular-season series and hold the top two seeds of the conference tournament. One of these mid-majors dreaming of getting to the NCAA Tourney will have its dreams come true, and it should be a highly competitive game as the 2.5-point spread suggests.

Overall, these teams play a similar brand of ball by ranking in the top 100 of offensive efficiency while sitting outside the top 150 for defense. The totals of the last two matchups were set at 160.5 and 153.5. Tonight's total of 146.5 simply feels too low.

These are two of the most efficient offenses the country has to offer. Montana shoots 49.2% from the field (6th-highest) while sporting a 55.9% effective field goal percentage (25th-highest), and Northern Colorado carries marks of 50.1% (the highest) and 57.1% (7th-highest). Neither defense gives much push back, either, with both ranking outside the top 200 in effective field goal percentage (eFG%) allowed.

Each offense loves to attack the paint as the Grizzlies are in the 81st percentile of close twos shot distribution compared to the Bears being in the 87th percentile of the category. On defense, Montana is in the 43rd percentile of close twos shot distribution allowed, and Northern Colorado is even worse in the 23rd percentile.

Two exceptional offenses squaring off with porous defenses screams points. Bart Torvik has the total reaching 154 points -- a notable cushion over the 146.5 total.

