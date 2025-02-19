3 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 2/19/25

The college basketball season is rolling along, giving us plentiful betting options with so many teams in action each day.

Fortunately, we have abundant tools available that can aid our chances of finding good betting value. Bart Torvik and KenPom are excellent sources that give insights into team-level efficiency, and Sports Reference provides a wide range of useful team stats, as well.

Let's check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and select some of the best bets of the day by utilizing the mentioned tools.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best College Basketball Betting Picks

Vanderbilt at Kentucky

An SEC clash between Vanderbilt and Kentucky screams points. Each team is in the 83rd percentile for the quickest adjusted tempos, and the Commodores average 80.4 points per game (90th percentile) while the Wildcats log 85.9 (99th percentile). Both squads are in the top 25 of adjusted offensive efficiency and rank outside the top 75 for defensive efficiency.

Three-pointers are always a good push for the over, and we have the ideal matchups for success from beyond the arc. Vanderbilt prefers to attack the rim by sitting in the 83rd percentile of close twos shot distribution, but the Cats are in the 99th percentile of close twos shot distribution allowed compared to the 13th percentile when defending the three. The Commodores are still a threat from three-point land by ranking in the 58th percentile of shot distribution while averaging 25.1 three-point attempts (78th percentile) and 8.3 made threes (70th percentile) per game.

Total Points Over Feb 20 12:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

On the other side of the court, Kentucky is in the 72nd percentile of three-point shot distribution and averages 10.0 made threes per game (95th percentile). Vanderbilt gives up 7.6 made threes per contest (47th percentile).

The main worry for the over will be injuries on the Wildcats. UK will be without Lamont Butler (12.5 PPG) and Jaxson Robinson (13.3 PPG) -- who both shoot better than 38.0% from three. This roster still has plenty of shooters as we saw in last week's 75-64 win over Tennessee while Kentucky shot 12 of 24 from three (50.0%).

Bart Torvik's game projections have this total reaching 173 points. Considering the three-point shooting and quick pace of play, give me the over.

Cincinnati at West Virginia

As the NCAA Tournament inches closer, bubble teams are already fighting for postseason hopes. According to Joe Lunardi of ESPN, West Virginia is one of the last eight teams to get an at-large bid for March Madness. The Mountaineers have some impressive wins from early in the season, including Gonzaga, Arizona, Kansas, and Iowa State. However, WVU is 3-7 over the last 10.

Cincinnati is in a similar boat as it is on the outside looking in of the tournament, but it has won three of its last four. WVU won 63-50 in the previous head-to-head matchup on February 2. Leading scorer Javon Small (18.6 PPG) posted 19 points in that win while making 6 of 14 field goals (42.9%) and 4 of 7 three-point shots (57.1%).

Javon Small (WVU) - Total Points Javon Small Over Feb 20 12:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

With a team-high 28.2% usage rate this season, we should expect more big numbers from Small tonight. The over for his 17.5-point prop is more than within reach, as well. When facing scoring point guards in conference play, the Bearcats have allowed a 22.0% usage rate (fourth-highest), 15.4 points per 40 minutes (eighth-most), and a 40.0% three-point percentage (third-highest).

Cincinnati's guards Jizzle James (1.86) and Day Day Thomas (1.56) will likely be Small's primary defenders, but neither player has exceptional Defensive Bayesian Performance Ratings (DBPR) -- per EvanMiya. Small takes 51.7% of his shots from three while shooting a decent 35.1% from beyond the arc. Considering scoring point guards' success from three against this defense in Big 12 play, Small should knock in more shots from deep.

Whether it's taking Small for 3+ made threes (+130) or over 17.5 points (-110), he should replicate his previous success against Cincinnati.

New Mexico at Boise State

As usual, the Mountain West is providing some excellent basketball. Three squads are currently in the field of Lunardi's Bracketology, including New Mexico. The Lobos lead the conference and rank 34th in Bart Torvik. Despite ranking 39th in Bart Torvik, Boise State is out of the field thanks to a 17-8 record and 9-5 Mountain West start. Taking down the conference's top dog would be a big resume booster for the Broncos. With that said, who is the best bet for this clash?

Boise State could be facing a weakened squad as New Mexico's starters Mustapha Amzil (foot) and C.J. Nolan (head) are questionable for tonight's meeting. However, I'm not immediately backing Boise State as Noland (2.86) and Amzil (2.58) have the lowest BPRs in the starting lineup (per EvanMiya).

On January 17, the Lobos dominated the Broncos with a 84-65 win, holding Boise State to a 43.9% field goal percentage while winning the turnover battle by six. Both categories could produce similar results on Wednesday.

Spread Betting New Mexico Feb 20 3:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Boise State is in the 71st percentile of close twos shot distribution while New Mexico is in the 29th percentile of close twos shot distribution allowed. However, opponents shoot only 47.2% on two-pointers against the Lobos (87th percentile), and big man Nelly Joseph provides excellent defense with 1.6 blocks per game and a team-best 2.71 DBPR. The Broncos may be able to take some shots close to the rim, but efficiency could be lacking. We saw exactly that in the first meeting, and I expect more of the same.

New Mexico also forces 15.1 turnovers per game (95th percentile) and a 17.9% turnovers-per-play rate (90th percentile). Boise State is meh in both categories, averaging 11.3 turnovers per contest (65th percentile) and a 14.8% turnover rate (57th percentile). Following 17 turnovers in the first go-around, the Broncos could struggle to take care of the ball yet again.

Ultimately, the Lobos have the best unit in this matchup, ranking 17th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Every other unit in this clash is outside the top 40. Bart Torvik brings home our pick, suggesting a New Mexico cover with a 77-74 final in favor of Boise State.

