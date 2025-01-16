3 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Thursday 1/16/25

The college basketball season is rolling along, giving us plentiful betting options with so many teams in action each day.

Fortunately, we have abundant tools available that can aid our chances of finding good betting value. Bart Torvik and KenPom are excellent sources that give insights into team-level efficiency, and Sports Reference provides a wide range of useful team stats, as well.

Let's check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and select some of the best bets of the day by utilizing the mentioned tools.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best College Basketball Betting Picks

No. 20 Michigan Wolverines at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Projection models are in agreement for Michigan-Minnesota's 143.5 total. Bart Torvik's game projections have the two combining for 139 points while numberFire's college basketball game projections have the total at about 138.8 points.

We have under leans across the board, but do the stats point to the same result? This will be a battle of pace as the Wolverines are in the top 14% for the quickest adjusted tempos while the Golden Gophers are in the top 2% for the slowest adjusted tempos. Minnesota averages only 68.4 points per game (bottom 24%) compared to giving up only 68.1 PPG (top 19%). Michigan is the opposite by putting up 85.1 PPG (top 2%), but its defense is still exceptional by surrendering 68.1 PPG (top 19%).

If this turns into a slow-paced game, these defenses are good enough to hold the total under by sitting in the top 30% of effective field goal percentage (eFG%) allowed. The Gophers may have an angle to win the possession battle, giving them a good shot of slowing the game down.

Total Points Under Jan 17 12:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

While the Wolverines are one of the most intriguing teams in the nation, sitting ninth in Bart Torvik, they continue to deal with turnover woes by giving up 14.9 per game (bottom 7%). Minnesota takes care of the ball with 10.6 turnovers per contest (top 14%). Plus, the two are similar in defensive rebounding percentage by sitting in the top 30% of the category.

Additionally, the Golden Gophers are in the top 38% for the lowest shot distribution allowed for close twos and three-pointers. This is what makes Michigan's offense dangerous, ranked within the top 19% for the highest shot distribution for close twos and threes.

If Minnesota has the ability to limit efficient shot distribution while controlling the pace of play thanks to the turnover battle, tonight's game is trending toward the under.

No. 18 Memphis Tigers at Temple Owls

Memphis is screaming negative regression, for its 43rd in Bart Torvik despite ranking 18th in the AP Top 25 Poll. However, tonight's matchup against Temple -- which is 133rd in Bart Torvik -- shouldn't cause too many worries.

The Tigers offense is still putting up numbers by logging 78.8 PPG (top 17%), and the Owls are susceptible by giving up 73.7 PPG (bottom 43%). The pace of this game shouldn't take away from Memphis' scoring chances either, for both teams are in the top 18% for the quickest adjusted tempos.

When looking at shot distribution, the Tigers like to attack the rim often (top 37% for close twos shot distribution). Meanwhile, Temple is in the bottom 45% for close twos shot distribution allowed. Focusing on player props, Memphis' star guard PJ Haggerty loves to attack the painted area.

PJ Haggerty (MEM) - Total Points PJ Haggerty Over Jan 17 12:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Haggerty is currently third in the nation with 22.4 PPG. The Tigers' scoring load is heavily carried by their guards as Tyrese Hunter (15.1 PPG) and Colby Rogers (12.3 PPG) are also posting notable scoring totals. Among the three guards, Haggerty gets the most shots at the rim with a 38.5% share, per Bart Torvik.

After averaging 23.2 PPG over his last six and 26.0 PPG over his previous two games, Haggerty's numbers have been more than good enough for over 21.5 points. Plus, the volume has been present with 13.7 field goal attempts per game over the past six. Temple's interior defense is looking vulnerable against one of the best scorers in college basketball.

UC San Diego Tritons at Long Beach State Beach

It's never too early to look ahead to March Madness, and that coincides with circling some mid-major squads that could go runs. UC San Diego is 69th in Bart Torvik -- a solid mark for mid-major basketball -- and they're contending in the Big West along with UC Irvine, who is 76th in Bart Torvik and holds a No. 11 seed in Joe Lunardi's early Bracketology.

With that said, the Tritons are an interesting team to watch as the Big West is on track to earn an 11 or 12 seed -- two popular upset picks in March. So, what has UC San Diego done best? It loves to shoot the three-ball with 28.0 attempts per game (top 8%) while sitting in the top 4% of three-point shot distribution. Plus, this is accomplished with the Tritons in the top 34% for the slowest tempos in the nation.

How does this translate to tonight's best bets? Shooting from beyond the arc has been UC San Diego's MO, but Long Beach State has been stingy by giving up only 21.2 three-point attempts per game (top 29% for defense). The Beach are even in the top 30% for the lowest three-point shot distribution allowed.

Similar to the Tritons, Long Beach State plays at a slow pace (top 7% for the slowest adjusted tempos). Both squads are in the top 36% for the fewest field goal attempts per game. There probably won't be many shots to go around, and if UC San Diego doesn't get the shots they're looking for, expect a low-scoring outing.

Bart Torvik's projections has the Tritons scoring 72 points, providing our final point for the under.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you across the nation tonight? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.