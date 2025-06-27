3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Friday 6/27/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best Home Run Props

At the moment, Mitch Spence is expected to draw another start for the Athletics after making the transition from the bullpen recently. While Spence's 3.84 ERA looks good, his 17th-percentile xERA (4.72), 36th-percentile strikeout rate (19.9%), 32nd-percentile barrel rate (9.4%), and 41st-percentile hard-hit rate (41.7%) could get him into trouble versus the New York Yankees on the road.

Despite Ben Rice splitting time at catcher and designated hitter for the Yankees, he should be in the lineup on Friday versus a right-handed hurler, as he's posting a stellar .378 wOBA, 147 wRC+, and .251 ISO in that split. On top of that, Rice boasts a .200 ISO or better and 8.7% barrel rate or better against all three of Spence's primary pitches (cutter, slider, and curveball) versus lefties this season.

When facing left-handed hitters this year, Spence is coughing up a .383 wOBA and 1.54 HR/9 in that split. We've also seen the Athletics' bullpen develop into one of the worst units in the league, tallying the sixth-worst HR/9 (1.45) and second-worst barrel rate (11.2%) over the last 30 days.

Whether it's been with the Milwaukee Brewers or Chicago White Sox, Aaron Civale has been hit hard by right-handed hitters. Although he's made only 7 starts and pitched 34.0 innings this season, Civale is permitting a .376 wOBA, 1.93 HR/9, and 52.3% flyball rate to righties, making Heliot Ramos an enticing player to target in the home run market on Friday.

Against right-handed pitching this year, Ramos is registering a .363 wOBA, 135 wRC+, and .173 ISO. But whenever Ramos gets to play away from pitcher-friendly Oracle Park, he's logged a .404 wOBA, 163 wRC+, and .283 ISO versus righties, and he'll get to play at Guaranteed Rate Field in warm weather winds blowing out to left field.

The form is also fantastic for Ramos, who has three multi-hit outings -- including two doubles and two homers -- across his last eight starts. Once Civale exits from Friday's contest, he'll give way to a White Sox bullpen that has the fourth-worst barrel rate (9.2%) and third-highest flyball rate (41.6%) in baseball.

Anytime Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs are facing a lefty, the hard-hitting slugger is always in play for a long ball. On Friday, Brandon Walter is set to make his fifth start for the Houston Astros, so there isn't much of a sample to work from this season.

Meanwhile, Suzuki is crushing southpaws in 2025 to the tune of a .443 wOBA, 190 wRC+, .359 ISO, and 49.1% flyball rate. We took Suzuki to hit a dinger on Thursday, and he failed to come through for us, but he still barreled a ball and six of his last nine batted balls that have been put in play have traveled at 98-plus MPH.

Since the start of last season, Suzuki is sporting a .357 ISO or better and 9.1% barrel rate or better versus Walter's two primary pitches (cutter and changeup) against right-handed batters. Although the Astros have a formidable bullpen, their relievers have produced the eighth-worst HR/9 (1.50) and third-worst hard-hit rate (47.4%) over the last seven days.

