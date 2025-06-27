2 Best MLB NRFI Bets on Friday 6/27/25

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs odds under each MLB game.

Where can we find value in this unique prop market today?

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

New York Mets at Pittsburgh Pirates

This New York Mets-Pittsburgh Pirates matchup has one of Friday's lowest totals (8.0) and features a pair of solid starting pitchers we can count on for a NRFI.

Pittsburgh's Mitch Keller is close to the league average in xERA (3.91) and doesn't get a ton of Ks (18.5% strikeout rate), but he brings about quality marks in walk rate (6.1%), barrel rate (5.8%), and ground-ball rate (45.5%). The lack of fly balls and barrels have contributed to him allowing just 0.57 HR/9, and while that number is probably due for some regression due to a mere 6.3% HR/FB rate, Keller has consistently suppressed home runs with a career 1.00 HR/9.

Keller has logged a NRFI in 11 of 16 starts and will be up against a Mets team that's just 19th in YRFI rate (26.8%).

New York lefty David Peterson is an even easier sell, as he's posted a scoreless first inning in 13 of 15 starts. Peterson has roughly the same xERA (3.96) as Keller, but he also keeps the ball in the park, giving up only 0.60 HR/9. That dinger suppression is even easier to buy into due to Peterson carrying a fantastic 56.9% ground-ball rate and 5.7% barrel rate. His ground-ball rate bumps up to 62.0% the first time through the order, as well.

The Pirates are one of MLB's worst offenses and are tied for last in first-inning runs per game (0.32), giving Peterson a clear path to another clean first inning.

St. Louis Cardinals at Cleveland Guardians

The St. Louis Cardinals and Cleveland Guardians have been two of the most ineffective offenses in the first inning. St. Louis is tied with the Pirates at the bottom in first-inning runs per game (0.32) while Cleveland is barely above them in 28th (0.33). Starting pitchers Sonny Gray and Luis Ortiz ought to be able to post a pair of zeros on the scoreboard to begin this one.

The Guardians' Ortiz hasn't allowed an earned run in 12 of 15 starts, and while loud contact can sometimes be an issue, the Cardinals should provide an assist, as they rank last in first-inning ISO (.089). The 26-year-old righty otherwise comes in with an encouraging 3.64 xFIP, 25.7% strikeout rate, and 47.1% ground-ball rate.

Gray has also done well in the first inning, recording a NRFI in 11 of his 15 outings. He's been especially strong the first time through the order with a 2.91 xFIP, 26.7% K rate, and 5.2% BB rate. He should be able to take care of business versus a modest Cleveland offense -- one that could be without superstar slugger Jose Ramirez, who exited early yesterday following a hit by pitch.

