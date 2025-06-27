3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Friday 6/27/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

Junior Caminero is having himself a breakout season.

The 21-year-old is producing a 16.7% barrel rate, .388 ISO, and 192 wRC+ across the last 30 days. Since May 28th, he ranks second in the majors to only Cal Raleigh in home runs (11) and RBIs (27).

Can Caminero win his matchup against Tomoyuki Sugano?

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Junior Caminero +350 View more odds in Sportsbook

Sugano's 3.55 ERA is watered down by a concerning 4.97 expected ERA -- the seventh-worst in MLB. He sports a measly 14.4% strikeout rate, too. He's coughing up a .444 SLG, 40.7% fly-ball rate, and 1.34 home runs per nine innings to right-handed bats.

Caminero, meanwhile, is torching righties for a .293 ISO, .567 SLG, and 151 wRC+ this season. Our MLB projections forecast him to tally 0.80 RBIs tonight.

Jo Adell is currently riding an eight-game hit streak and is primed for success against Jake Irvin of the Washington Nationals.

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Jo Adell +125 View more odds in Sportsbook

Similar to Caminero, Adell has been red-hot over the past month or so. Since May 26th, he's blasted 11 home runs (tied for second-most) and 21 RBIs. Also in this span, Adell is lighting up right-handers to the tune of a .292 BA, .361 ISO, .653 SLG, 54.0% fly-ball rate, and 182 wRC+. That sample accounts for only 81 plate appearances, but Adell has been ferocious enough for me to feel comfortable targeting him in a plus matchup, especially at these +165 odds.

The sacrificing Irvin comes in with a 4.18 ERA, 5.14 xERA, 4.52 xFIP, and lowly 16.6% K%. Though lefties get the platoon advantage, righties are still getting off 1.30 home runs per nine innings opposite Irvin.

When it comes to Ryan Pepiot, we want to shoot for upside. He's been held to four strikeouts or fewer in six starts this season, but he's powered for at least seven Ks in 8 out of 16 starts.

He's been a total flamethrower in June, pitching to a 2.55 ERA, 2.52 SIERA, 2.82 xFIP, and a league-leading 37.2% strikeout rate across four starts this month. He logged 7, 11, 9, and 8 Ks in those outings.

His momentum could not be stronger as he heads into a friendly matchup against the Baltimore Orioles, so I want in on his K prop.

Baltimore's active roster sports a 23.8% strikeout rate -- the third-highest in MLB -- against RHP. Across the past 30 days, the O's have a 24.2% K%. It's up at 25.0% K% across the last two weeks.

This season, Pepiot has drawn nine matchups against clubs that strike out at a 21.0% rate or higher versus northpaws. He went for at least seven Ks in six of these games, including an 11-strikeout performance against Baltimore. Though his second date with the O's figures to be tougher, I still like Pepiot's chances to throw heat tonight.

