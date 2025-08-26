3 Best Bets to Win Super Bowl LX

With training camps and the preseason behind us, the long wait is finally almost over. With the 2025 NFL season kicking off on September 4, the fall breeze paired with a smorgasbord of your favorite football snacks and a full slate of games will be here before you know it.

In preparation for Week 1, FanDuel Sportsbook has a wide variety of NFL odds available, including odds to win Super Bowl LX.

Which teams stand out to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in February? Here are our three best bets to win Super Bowl LX.

Siding with the preseason favorite is never exciting, but some rosters simply look too intriguing to pass on. That's the case for the Baltimore Ravens entering the 2025 campaign.

Baltimore has not appeared in a Super Bowl since it won in the 2012 season, but the Ravens appeared in the AFC Championship in 2023. Inexperience has been part of recent postseason sputters. Could this finally be the year for Baltimore to break through?

The roster has all the usual star power from Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry to defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike and safety Kyle Hamilton. The Ravens made strong additions, too, including DeAndre Hopkins, cornerback Jaire Alexander, and first-round safety Malaki Starks.

This was already a team with Super Bowl potential, and it addressed the biggest needs of the offseason. The receiving corps needed more depth, and the secondary clearly needed revamped after allowing the sixth-most passing yards per game in 2024. Starks provides versatility in the secondary, and Alexander is still a quality corner when healthy (even if that's a big "if").

One of the league's best rushing attacks led by two-time MVP Jackson will always generate hype. This paired with the defense potentially approaching 2023's production creates a worthy Super Bowl favorite.

Getting the Kansas City Chiefs outside of the top three favorites to win a ring immediately draws my eye. We all know the story. Patrick Mahomes and coach Andy Reid have been an absolute force, appearing in five of the last six Super Bowls while winning three rings during the span. As much as it hurts most of us, why ever bet against this team?

After starting four different players at left tackle in 2024, Kansas City looked to add a long-term solution in first-round pick Josh Simmons. Following a strong preseason, Simmons is on the right track to protect Mahomes' blindside.

A multi-game suspension is likely in the picture for Rashee Rice, but he should be full go when the playoffs arrive. This addition cannot be understated alongside a healthy Marquise Brown and Xavier Worthy in his second season. The run game should be more stable with Isiah Pacheco healthy, as well.

This offense totaled 23.1 points per game (12th-most) and 5.1 yards per play (11th-fewest) a season ago. Giving Mahomes an improved supporting cast is probably going to spell trouble for the rest of the NFL.

Until we see the Chiefs truly take a step back, I'm not going to bet against Kansas City.

When circling Super Bowl picks, I usually start with the quarterback position. You have to. One could argue Joe Burrow was one of the sport's two best in 2024.

Burrow had perhaps his most productive regular season a year ago. The numbers check out in several spots, including Pro Football Focus awarding the Cincinnati Bengals' QB a career-best player grade (93.9) and passing grade (92.9).

According to PlayerProfiler, Burrow made the most passing attempts, but that didn't stop his efficiency with the league's most money throws, second-highest true completion percentage, and most expected points added (EPA). This paired with Ja'Marr Chase totaling a career-high 1,708 receiving yards in 2024 further supports Burrow-Chase being the NFL's best QB-WR duo.

We know Burrow and Chase can carry the load, but Cincinnati's supporting cast simply hasn't been good enough for playoff success. I don't expect the defense to be as bad as 2024's version that allowed eighth-most points and yards per game, which would be a massive boost.

Trey Hendrickson's contract holdout is the biggest factor for this pick, but until he's traded, I'll assume Hendrickson will eventually suit up. First-round rookie Shemar Stewart looks to be smashing expectations and finally giving the Bengals another quality edge.

A full season with Chase Brown as the starting running back could do wonders for the offense. Tee Higgins finally staying at full health would be a welcomed sight, too.

There's a real shot Cincinnati gets back to competing deep in the postseason.

