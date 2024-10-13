3 Best Bets and Player Props for Lions at Cowboys, Week 6

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

Lions at Cowboys Betting Picks

I can understand why the Lions are favored here. I just think getting a push on a field goal is too much.

Yes, the Lions are going to have an advantage on the ground. The Cowboys are currently dead last in numberFire's schedule-adjusted rush defense rankings, and they're missing key pieces up front. That ain't ideal when you're facing the duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.

I do think the Cowboys will put up points of their own, though. Detroit's defense ranks just 20th overall and 16th against the pass, meaning we should get another efficient outing from Dak Prescott.

If the Cowboys get ahead, they'll be able to neutralize the threat of the run a bit. And if they fall behind, their passing offense is good enough to make up ground and potentially get us a back-door cover. Regardless, I've got the Lions favored by just 0.39 points, allowing me to take the points with the home team.

Total Match Points Under Oct 13 8:25pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

As mentioned, I'd expect the Lions to be able to run the ball here. While they should be effective, that does drain clock, which is conducive to an under.

We saw this when the two teams matched up last year. There, the Lions had 31 rush attempts compared to 35 drop backs, and even with a long touchdown from CeeDee Lamb, the game finished with just 39 points. They'll need big plays again for this one to go over, and those are less likely to happen on the ground.

That result last year was fluky. I've got the total for this week's game much higher as it sits up at 48.2. That's still plenty of wiggle room toward the under, though, and I agree with the model here.

Jared Goff - Pass Attempts Jared Goff Under Oct 13 8:25pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This doesn't correlate well with the Cowboys +3 because if the Cowboys build a lead, Jared Goff will be forced to throw. But it does tie into our thoughts on the Lions' ground game, and I think we've got multiple paths to this under hitting.

The first is the obvious one: they lean on the ground game, keeping Goff's volume in check.

The second is that Goff is efficient on the throws he does make, suppressing his volume. That's what we saw against the Seattle Seahawks where Goff attempted just 18 passes because every single one went for a chunk gain.

That scenario would be tough for both of our bets, which is why I wouldn't look to tie these together via a same-game parlay. But in a vacuum, snagging Goff unders does entice me due to the approach this offense should likely take.

