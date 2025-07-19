3 Best Bets for WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday 7/19/25

WNBA All-Star Weekend is here, with Team Collier taking on Team Clark in the 2025 All-Star Game.

Tip-off is slated for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find the WNBA All-Star Game best bets.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA All-Star Game Best Bets and Props

LA Sparks guard Kelsey Plum is no stranger to the All-Star Game. This will be her fourth consecutive All-Star appearance, and she's routinely delivered strong performances in the exhibition. The former Aces standout won MVP of the event back in 2022 thanks to a 30-point outing, only to follow it up with another 30-piece in 2023. Though she netted just 9 points in last year's All-Star Game, her track record at this event gives me plenty of interest in her +800 All-Star Game MVP odds.

In total, across three All-Star Games, Plum has averaged 23 points per game. She hoisted 18, 17, and 5 field goal attempts in those three showings, logging 22, 21, and 12 minutes.

Plum will have to contend with the likes of Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart for shots on Team Collier. Though Stewie's put up strong numbers at this event in the past, she's now 30 years old and is currently averaging her fewest field goal attempts (14.3 per game) since her second year in the W. 'Phee, meanwhile, hasn't shown much aggression at the All-Star Game in the past, logging 16 total shots across her previous three All-Star Games.

Team Collier's backcourt should have volume for the taking, too. Plum enters with the highest usage rate (25.7%) among Team Collier guards, and she's averaging a career-high 15 field goal attempts per game. Further, Plum has been running hot of late, cracking 20 points in six of the Sparks' last eight games.

It doesn't hurt that the WNBA All-Star Game MVP has been dominated by perimeter players since Maya Moore's retirement. Following Moore's three consecutive All-Star Game MVP awards from 2015 to 2018, the five most-recent MVPs have been awarded to guards.

On top of that, Plum is on the team favored in this game. As of Friday, Team Collier is favored by 4.0 points.

Given Plum's prior success at the event, these +800 odds for her to win All-Star Game MVP are certainly worth a look, especially if Collier again lets her All-Star teammates take on the bulk of the scoring load.

Even if you can't buy into Plum winning All-Star Game MVP, I see value in her +114 odds to score 15+ points.

Plum ranks third in the WNBA in scoring this season, averaging 20.1 points per game. She's eighth in points per 100 possessions and has routinely achieved this scoring total. Across 21 games, Plum has scored 15 or more points 18 times.

Now, the All-Star Game is a different beast than a regular season affair. We can't count on Plum being the primary scorer while sharing the court with so many stars. But we aren't asking for much for her to score 15-plus points. Over the past four All-Star games, there have been 24 different 15-point performances. There have been 14 such showings in the last two All-Star games alone.

Given Plum's track record, +114 odds for her to record 15-plus points is worth considering -- either in addition to or separate from her MVP odds.

Angel Reese is back for her second All-Star Game in two seasons, and she impressed in limited minutes last year. Angel played just 18 minutes in last year's event yet still finished with 12 points. She was one of four players to record double-digit shot attempts -- an impressive show of aggression for a rookie.

That gives me optimism Reese again shows up under the bright lights, making her to net 10-plus points enticing at these -112 odds.

Reese has reached double-digit points in 17 of 21 games this season, and she's taken a real step forward in terms of efficiency. After shooting 39% overall and 73% from the free-throw line as a rookie, Angel is up to 45% from the field and 79% from the charity stripe in 2025.

She's been especially lethal of late, averaging 19.1 points on 53% shooting across her final eight games before the All-Star Break. She's been more aggressive during this stretch, too. Reese's 13.8 field goal attempts per game during this eight-game sample are a notch above the 9.5 she averaged across her first 13 games. Four of her five highest shot-attempt games have come within this span.

As such, I'm expecting Angel to make sure she gets hers on Saturday night. Considering how aggressive she was in last year's All-Star Game -- and how efficient she's been the last few weeks -- I'm happy to buy into her hitting double-digit points at -112 odds.

