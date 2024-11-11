3 Best Bets and Predictions for Dolphins at Rams on Monday Night Football

Even within a single NFL game, you've got plentiful betting options at your finger tips. In addition to spreads and totals, we've got derivative markets and much more.

Which of those bets stand out as the Los Angeles Rams host the Miami Dolphins? Let's dig in, trying to identify the best values in FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL odds.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Dolphins at Rams Betting Picks

Total Match Points Under Nov 12 1:15am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

If I treat Tyreek Hill as being fully healthy, I have this total at 48.22 points. With Hill banged up, I think we've got leeway to take the under.

Obviously a big part of that is that Hill would ding the overall efficiency of this offense, but this also isn't a super fast-paced game, either. Additionally, neither defense is a true pushover as the Dolphins and Rams are 14th and 21st, respectively, in numberFire's schedule-adjusted defensive rankings.

Basically, offensive efficiency is what's pushing this total up, and one of those offenses could take a hit if Hill isn't fully himself. That's enough to push me toward the under.

Dolphins Alternate Total Under (21.5) Nov 12 1:15am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Again, the thoughts on the full-game total largely center around concerns about the Dolphins with Hill not at full health.

If you want to safeguard yourself from a Rams offense that has looked good in recent weeks, this is an alternate route.

Tua Tagovailoa was hyper-efficient in Week 9, boosting overall expectations for the offense. We do have to remember, though, that the offense scored just 20 points with him in Week 1, and they were struggling before Tagovailoa's injury in Week 2. We're getting +130 in a market where we get wins on key numbers of 17, 20, and 21.

Again, the Rams' defense has exceeded expectations this year, so I don't mind looking here with a key offensive player hindered.

First Scoring Play - Rams First Scoring Play - Rams Touchdown -220 Field Goal +155 Safety +5000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Sean McVay is an innovative guy, but he's not overly aggressive. I think we can bank on that lack of aggression here.

The Rams have played four games with either Cooper Kupp or Puka Nacua active. Their first scoring play has been a field goal in three of those.

Overall, Joshua Karty has just 11 made field goals this year versus 20 total touchdowns, which is likely a big part of why this market is so forgiving. But the Rams' offense has sputtered in the red zone as they're just 25th in red-zone touchdown percentage, so there's some flukiness in Karty's low usage. We can buy into that regression via this number.

