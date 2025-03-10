3 Best Bets and Player Props for the WCC Tournament on Monday 3/10/25

The college basketball season is rolling along, giving us plentiful betting options with so many teams in action each day.

Fortunately, we have abundant tools available that can aid our chances of finding good betting value. Bart Torvik and KenPom are excellent sources that give insights into team-level efficiency, and Sports Reference provides a wide range of useful team stats, as well.

The WCC Tournament is down to four teams -- and two good ones. Saint Mary's is a sizable favorite over Pepperdine, and Gonzaga can say the same against the San Francisco Dons.

Let's check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds to find the best bets and player props for the semifinals of the WCC Tournament.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Betting Picks for the WCC Tournament Semifinals

Pepperdine vs. Saint Mary's

Saint Mary's Total Points Over Mar 11 1:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Saint Mary's Gaels are in a good position to tune up their offense before a potential WCC finale against Gonzaga.

In the semis, they'll draw the Pepperdine Waves, who haven't made many waves on the defensive end this season. KenPom ranks them 256th in defensive efficiency, and they don't help limit points with the nation's 75th-ranked adjusted tempo.

Saint Mary's typically gets it done with a top-15 defense (11th), but a 45th-place ranking in offensive efficiency is more than good enough to smash Pepperdine.

DRatings (80.2) projects more than 78 median points for the Gaels in tonight's game. A lopsided contest could hurt the tempo late, but freshman bench option Mikey Lewis (21.5 points per 40 minutes) is a nice piece to help the second unit score.

Paulius Murauskas (SMC) - Total Points Paulius Murauskas Over Mar 11 1:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Paulius Murauskas is a good bet with the first unit, though.

He leads Gaels starters in usage rate (24.0%), and the 6'8" forward should chew up the Waves inside. Pepperdine is 266th in two-point FG% allowed (53.1%).

Murasukas might be a bit undervalued because the stars didn't align for two games against Pepperdine this season, shooting 35.3% from the floor and taking only 17 shots. In general, this interior matchup should be one that suits him.

The Lithuanian has averaged 16.5 points per game against defenses outside the top 100 in KenPom efficiency this season. Even in a pending blowout, this line is too low.

San Francisco vs. Gonzaga

Spread Betting San Francisco Mar 11 3:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The San Francisco Dons' last hope of an NCAA tournament bid is an upset of the Gonzaga Bulldogs tonight.

While not going that far, they definitely should be getting more love than this to keep it close. Overall, the Dons are 64th in KenPom with top-90 rankings on offense and defense. Bart Torvik slots them 61st.

Gonzaga is solid (8th in KenPom) but a bit off from recent top-seeded teams, ranking just 35th on the defensive end. At home, they just defeated San Francisco by 20 in their most recent contest. In another home contest on February 13th, they won against the Dons by just 11.

Tonight's neutral-site contest in Las Vegas could erase that Bulldogs advantage that allowed for, roughly, the same average margin of victory.

DRatings (9.7 points) projects tonight's median margin closer than this spread.

