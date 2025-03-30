3 Best Bets and Player Props for Sunday's Women's College Basketball Tournament Games

The Round of 8 for the women's college basketball tournament tips off on Sunday.

Duke and South Carolina will meet up at 1:00 p.m. ET, followed by a match between LSU and UCLA at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Which teams will advance to the national semifinals in Tampa Bay?

Here are the bets that stand out most in FanDuel Sportsbook's women's college basketball betting odds.

Women's College Basketball Betting Picks for Today

Duke vs. South Carolina

The Duke Blue Devils come in with a 31st-ranked adjusted offense and 4th-ranked adjusted defense (per Bart Torvik). They don't hit teams over the head with their offense and their last two games have totaled only 112 and 85 points. Thus, the under for Duke-South Carolina is my favorite bet on Sunday's slate.

South Carolina ranks third in adjusted defense. They fare in just the 12th percentile of three-point rate but the 90th percentile of three-point volume allowed. Similarly, Duke is in just the 18th percentile of three-point rate but the 95th percentile of three-point rate allowed.

To add, both teams rank outside the top 130 in adjusted tempo. A slow-paced, defensive-minded game that doesn't focus on three-pointers should lead us to the under.

If anything, we should be slightly scared of South Carolina's offense, but they have averaged only 65.6 points against the top-9 defenses this season. Torvik expects this game to total only 123.0 points.

LSU vs. UCLA

LSU already has three players -- Flau'Jae Johnson, Aneesah Morrow, and Mikaylah Williams -- that can give a team 20 any night of the week. And now, Sa'Myah Smith has thrown her hat in the ring after scoring 20 in two straight tournament games. Thus, I'd be lying if I said I wasn't scared of LSU.

However, UCLA has hardly missed a step this season and should be in line to cover a tame 4.5-point spread.

The Bruins lost two games to USC this season. Past that, they've gone a perfect 33-0 and won all but one of those games by at least five points. That's right. Despite playing in a Big Ten conference that sent 12 teams to the tournament this year, UCLA has claimed 5-plus point victories in 32 of their 35 games this season.

Six-foot-seven center Lauren Betts could be practically unguardable for an LSU team whose tallest rotation player stands at just six-foot-two. The Tigers went 0-3 against the other one seeds in this tournament this season and couldn't keep any of those games within six. Torvik expects this game to end in a seven-point UCLA victory.

Betts has logged 41 and 44 combined points and rebounds (PR) across her last two games, and those numbers are nothing new for the center.

On the season, Betts is generating 29.8 PR per game, though UCLA routs have often spared her from competing late in the game. Across the last 15 games where she played at least 28 minutes, Betts is averaging 32.7 PR and has cleared 30.5 PR at a strong 73.3% rate.

LSU has a mighty strong three-point defense, forcing teams to shoot them at a low volume and only at a 26.8% clip. Luckily, Betts hasn't even attempted a three in her college career, and LSU's softer interior defense could allow her to feast en route to Tampa Bay.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for the upcoming games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest women's college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.