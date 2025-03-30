3 Best Bets and Player Props for Sunday's Men's College Basketball Tournament Games

The second weekend of the men's college basketball tournament has brought the excitement we all were hoping for, and Sunday is shaping up to be no different.

The Tennessee Volunteers (2 seed) and Houston Cougars (1 seed) will meet up at 2:20 p.m. ET followed by a showdown between the Michigan State Spartans (2 seed) and Auburn Tigers (1 seed) at 5:05 p.m. ET.

Which programs will punch a ticket to the national semifinals?

College Basketball Betting Picks for Today

Tennessee vs. Houston

The chalkiness of the Midwest Region has gifted us this 1-versus-2 seed matchup, and I'm calling for the chalk to stick on Sunday.

Tennessee hasn't made a wrong turn this tournament. They led both UCLA and Kentucky by as many as 19 points and have more or less glided to the regional finals. But a matchup against Houston -- a team that ranks first overall in Bart Torvik's power ratings -- could mark the end of their season.

Despite being a one seed, we could easily argue that Houston has had a harder road than Tennessee thus far. The Cougars faced an 8th-ranked Gonzaga team in the second round before seeing a 15th-ranked Purdue team on Friday. Though neither game was won with ease, the Cougars continue to show they are a team you want a ticket on in crunch time.

Houston ranks in the top 25 of turnover rate and forced turnover rate. Tennessee, meanwhile, ranks outside the top 100 in both categories. The Cougars also have an edge in offensive rebounding and three-pointers allowed. Plus, leading scorer L.J. Cryer is due for a bounce back after shooting a rough 2-for-13 from the field on Friday.

Ultimately, I see enough reasons to back Houston outright at -154 odds (60.6% implied probability). Torvik is giving the Cougars a 69% win chance in this one.

Cryer's collegiate career almost ended on a low note against Purdue. I think he'll make good on the second chance opportunity this Sunday.

On the season, Cryer is averaging 15.3 points per game. He's scored at least 15 points in 56.8% of games -- up from the 54.5% implied probability via these -120 odds. In games where he played at least 29 minutes, he scored 15 points at a 65.4% rate.

This game is showing a low 123.5 over/under. However, Tennessee surrenders one of the highest three-point rates in the country (334th) and Cryer is shooting a team-high 7.1 threes per game. He even attempted 20 threes across the first two tournament games.

Michigan State vs. Auburn

Michigan State was considered an overrated two seed heading into the tournament and their soft path to the regional finals included wins over a 15, 10, and 6 seed. Their grittiness makes them one of the more exciting teams left, but I can't totally get behind their spread as just 5.5-point underdogs versus Auburn. We can, however, look for their defense to stay strong.

MSU has lost just one game since February 15th. In that span, they check in with the third-best adjusted defense in the country. Notably, they've held opponents to under 77 points in 16 of their last 18 contests.

Auburn's 11th-ranked adjusted offense will look to change that trend, though they are averaging only 81.0 points per game this tournament despite facing teams that fare 11th, 98th, and 100th in adjusted defense. Top-20 offenses have scored just 62, 65, 66, 70, 77, and 78 points against the Spartans in 2025. I think they'll limit the damage on Sunday.

