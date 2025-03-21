3 Best Bets and Player Props for Friday's Men's College Basketball Tournament Games

The madness tipped off on Thursday with 16 first-round games, but we have more from where that came from with 16 more matchups on Friday. Which game lines and player props stand out as the best value for the final day of the first round?

If you want thoughts on specific games, check out our best bets for each game in the men's college basketball tournament. But here are the bets that stand out most in FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball betting odds.

College Basketball Betting Picks for Today

Baylor vs. Mississippi State

Among 9/8 games -- which are often the toughest games to pick in the first round -- Baylor-Mississippi State has the lowest spread of 1.5. While the Bulldogs earned the 8 seed from playing in the best conference in college basketball, the Bears simply feel like the better team.

Among 9 and 8 seeds, Baylor is the second-highest rate team on KenPom at 29th, behind No. 8 Louisville ranked at 23rd. Meanwhile, Mississippi State is 33rd in the metric. Bart Torvik has the two ranked 27th and 33rd while EvanMiya has it at 27th and 35th. Regardless, the Bears are viewed as the better team across the board. With that said, getting Baylor as an underdog is great value.

For Mississippi State, it likes to dominate the possession battle with a 32.3% offensive rebounding percentage (86th percentile) while forcing 13.4 turnovers per contest (85th percentile). Baylor has the answer to both, averaging only 10.8 turnovers per contest (77th percentile) paired with a 33.5% offensive rebounding rate (91st percentile).

The Bulldogs' extra possessions could be wiped away, and they are in the 11th percentile of three-point shot distribution allowed. The Bears are in the 70th percentile of three-point makes and attempts per contest.

Baylor has advantages in the ideal areas, and Bart Torvik has the Bears winning by a point.

Colorado State vs. Memphis

Colorado State may be a mid-major, but few schools have a player of Nique Clifford's caliber. Not only only is Clifford tracking to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, but he also finished seventh in KenPom's Player of the Year rankings.

After logging 27.8 points per game (PPG) over his last four, we should try to get some scoring exposure for Clifford. His 20.5-point prop is lofty, but making three three-pointers (+142) is in the picture.

He's made at least three three-pointers in three of the last four. Clifford is efficient by shooting 39.8% from deep and takes 4.9 three-point attempts per game. Memphis is in the 33rd percentile of three-point shot distribution allowed and cedes 4.6 three-point attempts per game against forwards (second-most among AAC teams).

North Carolina vs. Ole Miss

Following a dominant 27-point win over San Diego State in the opening round, North Carolina quickly became a trendy pick to advance deep into the tournament. Ole Miss is the unfortunate opponent to face the Tar Heels, who are 8-2 and 9-1 against the spread (ATS) over the last 10.

Ole Miss typically dominates the turnover battle by averaging only 8.9 (99th percentile) while forcing 14.3 per game (92nd percentile). UNC averages 10.8 turnovers per game (75th percentile), calming concerns here. Plus, the Tar Heels are the better rebounding team by ranking 55th in defensive rebounding percentage while the Rebels are 212th.

The three-point shooting is what moves me to an alternate spread. The possession battle looks favorable for North Carolina, and Ole Miss is in the 12th percentile of three-point shot distribution allowed. We just saw the Heels make 14 of 24 triples (58.3%) on Tuesday.

Additionally, UNC likes to get around the bucket by sitting in the 89th percentile of dunk shot distribution, and the Rebs are in the 2nd percentile of dunk shot distribution allowed. Since February 15, Bart Torvik has the Tar Heels ranked 12th with the 8th-best adjusted offensive efficiency.

Ole Miss is running into UNC at a bad time. With holes defending the paint and three-point line, the Rebels are in trouble.

