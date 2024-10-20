3 Best Bets and Player Props for Chiefs at 49ers, Week 7

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in a Super Bowl rematch? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

Chiefs at 49ers Betting Picks

"Andy Reid off a bye" has been a betting boogeyman for decades now as Reid has been lethal when given extra time to prep.

Even accounting for the Chiefs' rest advantage, I've still got value in the 49ers here.

That's mostly due to offensive expectations on both sides. Although the Chiefs played well in their first full game without Rashee Rice, we do still need to downgrade them without a key playmaker. That's especially true when they're facing a defense with Fred Warner in it, given his ability to keep the middle of the field locked down.

As for the 49ers, they're still numberFire's seventh-ranked schedule-adjusted offense despite getting zero snaps out of Christian McCaffrey thus far. They've just sputtered in the red zone, something that could correct itself over a larger sample.

My model has the 49ers favored by a bit more than a field goal here, and I agree with what it's saying. As a result, I'm fine laying the points even in a tricky spot.

Kareem Hunt - Rush Attempts Kareem Hunt Over Oct 20 8:25pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This bet doesn't correlate with the one above, but in a vacuum, I think both make sense. The market is just underrating Kareem Hunt's role right now.

Hunt has racked up 14 and 27 carries in his two games thus far. One of those overs came despite the fact that Carson Steele got the opening series before a fumble jettisoned him to the abyss. We could see Clyde Edwards-Helaire make make his season debut, but he's a bigger threat to Steele than to Hunt.

The 49ers have been a much better pass defense (8th, per numberFire's metrics) than rush defense (18th), so I'd expect the Chiefs to try to play bully ball here. The past two games have shown they're most likely to do that with Hunt, and FanDuel Research's NFL projections have Hunt slated for 15.9 carries here.

Brandon Aiyuk - Receiving Yds Brandon Aiyuk Over Oct 20 8:25pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Brandon Aiyuk has topped 50 yards just once this season, so maybe I'm a donkey to take the over. But his usage is just too good to ignore.

In the games with Deebo Samuel and George Kittle active, Aiyuk has a 20.7% target share that is merely acceptable for a prop this high. Based on that, we're not sniffing the over.

But Aiyuk's getting tons of downfield targets. He has a 32.3% deep target share in that span, notching 3 targets more than 15 yards downfield in each of the past 3 contests. That's how he was able to blow up for 147 yards two weeks ago.

That makes Aiyuk a candidate for alternate-yardage markets, but his baseline prop is obtainable on just a couple of receptions. FanDuel Research's projections have Aiyuk down for 67.8 receiving yards here.

