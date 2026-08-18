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NFL

2026 Washington Commanders Schedule, Results, TV Channel

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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2026 Washington Commanders Schedule, Results, TV Channel

As part of their 2026 NFL schedule, the Washington Commanders have what is expected to be a difficult matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 27. You can see the Commanders' complete schedule below. For information on the Washington Commanders, including their 2026 results, NFL schedule, and where they sit in the NFC East, see the below article.

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Commanders' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Sunday, Sept. 13 at 4:25 p.m. ET@ EaglesEagles (-5.5) | O/U: 46.5Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaFOX
Sunday, Sept. 20 at 4:25 p.m. ET@ Cowboys-AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TexasFOX
Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ETSeahawks-Northwest Stadium, Landover, MarylandFOX
Sunday, Oct. 4 at 9:30 a.m. ETColtsColts (-1.5) | O/U: 49.5Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, EnglandNFL Network
Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. ETGiants-Northwest Stadium, Landover, MarylandFOX
Monday, Oct. 19 at 8:15 p.m. ET@ 49ers-Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CaliforniaABC/ESPN
Sunday, Nov. 1 at 8:20 p.m. ETEagles-Northwest Stadium, Landover, MarylandNBC/Peacock

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