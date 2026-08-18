2026 Washington Commanders Schedule, Results, TV Channel

As part of their 2026 NFL schedule, the Washington Commanders have what is expected to be a difficult matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 27. You can see the Commanders' complete schedule below. For information on the Washington Commanders, including their 2026 results, NFL schedule, and where they sit in the NFC East, see the below article.

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Commanders' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Sunday, Sept. 13 at 4:25 p.m. ET @ Eagles Eagles (-5.5) | O/U: 46.5 Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania FOX Sunday, Sept. 20 at 4:25 p.m. ET @ Cowboys - AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas FOX Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET Seahawks - Northwest Stadium, Landover, Maryland FOX Sunday, Oct. 4 at 9:30 a.m. ET Colts Colts (-1.5) | O/U: 49.5 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England NFL Network Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. ET Giants - Northwest Stadium, Landover, Maryland FOX Monday, Oct. 19 at 8:15 p.m. ET @ 49ers - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California ABC/ESPN Sunday, Nov. 1 at 8:20 p.m. ET Eagles - Northwest Stadium, Landover, Maryland NBC/Peacock View Full Table ChevronDown

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