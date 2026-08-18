NFL
2026 Washington Commanders Schedule, Results, TV Channel
As part of their 2026 NFL schedule, the Washington Commanders have what is expected to be a difficult matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 27. You can see the Commanders' complete schedule below. For information on the Washington Commanders, including their 2026 results, NFL schedule, and where they sit in the NFC East, see the below article.
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Commanders' 2026 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Sunday, Sept. 13 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|@ Eagles
|Eagles (-5.5) | O/U: 46.5
|Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|FOX
|Sunday, Sept. 20 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|@ Cowboys
|-
|AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
|FOX
|Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET
|Seahawks
|-
|Northwest Stadium, Landover, Maryland
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 4 at 9:30 a.m. ET
|Colts
|Colts (-1.5) | O/U: 49.5
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England
|NFL Network
|Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. ET
|Giants
|-
|Northwest Stadium, Landover, Maryland
|FOX
|Monday, Oct. 19 at 8:15 p.m. ET
|@ 49ers
|-
|Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California
|ABC/ESPN
|Sunday, Nov. 1 at 8:20 p.m. ET
|Eagles
|-
|Northwest Stadium, Landover, Maryland
|NBC/Peacock