2026 Truist Championship: Odds, Picks, History and Predictions at Quail Hollow

Best Bets at a Glance

Rory McIlroy (+600)

Xander Schauffele (+1000)

Harris English (+4500)

The 2026 Truist Championship is one of the most prestigious stops on the PGA Tour calendar, and this week it returns to its natural home at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. As the sixth of eight Signature Events on the 2026 PGA Tour schedule, the Truist Championship carries a $20 million purse — with the winner collecting $3.6 million and 700 FedExCup points. The tournament runs Thursday, May 7 through Sunday, May 10, with no 36-hole cut, meaning all 72 players in the field will compete across all four rounds.

The timing makes this week even more significant. The Truist Championship is the final major tuneup before the PGA Championship, the second major of the season, which tees off the following week. That context elevates an already elite field and gives every round an extra layer of tournament consequence.

Full Truist Championship odds from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Golf Odds for the Truist Championship

History of the Truist Championship

The tournament that Charlotte golfers now know as the Truist Championship has a rich history dating back to 2003. Here is a complete timeline of how the event evolved from its origins into one of the PGA Tour's most coveted Signature Events:

2003 — The Beginning: Wachovia Championship The tournament was founded in 2003 as the Wachovia Championship, with Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte immediately establishing itself as a crowd favorite among both players and fans. Vijay Singh won the inaugural edition, beginning a tradition of elite winners that would define the event for decades. Jim Furyk won the following two years, both times in playoffs, cementing the course's reputation for drama. The event became known almost immediately for the brutal difficulty of its closing holes and the high caliber of champion it produced.

2007 — Tiger Comes to Charlotte The tournament gained significant prestige when Tiger Woods, famously selective about his PGA Tour schedule outside the majors, committed to Quail Hollow and won in 2007 — further validating the event's standing as one of the Tour's best stops.

2008-2010 — The Wachovia Era Ends, Rory Begins When Wells Fargo acquired Wachovia during the financial crisis, the corporate sponsor dropped its branding. The event was renamed the Quail Hollow Championship in 2009 and 2010, and it was in that final year under that name that a 21-year-old Rory McIlroy announced himself to the world. McIlroy's 2010 victory — his first PGA Tour win — came by four strokes over Phil Mickelson and launched one of the most remarkable relationships between a player and a single venue in professional golf history.

2011-2024 — The Wells Fargo Era The event was renamed the Wells Fargo Championship in 2011 when the bank committed as primary title sponsor, a partnership that lasted 14 seasons. During this era, Quail Hollow produced an honor roll of champions: Rickie Fowler (2012), Brian Harman (2017), Jason Day (2018), Max Homa (2019 and 2022), Rory McIlroy (2015, 2021, 2024), and Wyndham Clark (2023). Homa is the only player aside from McIlroy to win the event multiple times at Quail Hollow. McIlroy's 2015 performance remains the tournament scoring record, as he fired a -21 total to win by seven strokes.

2017, 2022, 2025 — The Temporary Relocations Three times in the tournament's history, Quail Hollow was unavailable. In 2017, the course hosted the PGA Championship, sending the Wells Fargo Championship to Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington, where Brian Harman won. In 2022, Quail Hollow hosted the Presidents Cup, and the Wells Fargo moved to TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Maryland, where Max Homa claimed his second title at the event. In 2025, the PGA Championship returned to Quail Hollow for the second time, so the newly renamed Truist Championship was held at Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Course, where Sepp Straka became the defending champion.

2025 — A New Name, Same Great Tournament Wells Fargo announced in December 2023 that it would not renew its title sponsorship after 2024. On August 6, 2024, Truist, a Charlotte-based financial institution and one of the largest banks in the United States, was announced as the new title sponsor — making the tournament's Charlotte roots even more fitting, given that Truist is headquartered in the same city. The 2026 edition is the second year under Truist branding and marks the tournament's triumphant return to Quail Hollow after last year's Philadelphia detour.

Past Winners at Quail Hollow (2003-2024) Vijay Singh (2003), Jim Furyk (2004, 2005), David Toms (2006), Tiger Woods (2007), Anthony Kim (2008), Sean O'Hair (2009), Rory McIlroy (2010), Lucas Glover (2011), Rickie Fowler (2012), Derek Ernst (2013), JB Holmes (2014), Rory McIlroy (2015), James Hahn (2016), Brian Harman (2017 — Eagle Point), Jason Day (2018), Max Homa (2019), canceled 2020, Rory McIlroy (2021), Max Homa (2022 — TPC Potomac), Wyndham Clark (2023), Rory McIlroy (2024)

Quail Hollow Course Info

Quail Hollow Club is a George Cobb design that was later renovated by Tom Fazio, and it stands as one of the most demanding venues on the PGA Tour's annual rotation. Located south of central Charlotte, the course stretches to 7,583 yards as a par-71 — one of the longest parkland tracks the players face all season. It is a tree-lined layout that demands both power off the tee and elite precision with approach shots into undulating Bermudagrass greens that break more than they appear to and play faster as the week progresses.

In 2024, the last time the Truist Championship was played at Quail Hollow, the course ranked as the Tour's sixth hardest, playing 0.732 strokes over par. The 494-yard par-4 18th hole was the Tour's single most difficult hole that year, posting a scoring average of 4.50.

The course is best known for its finishing stretch, a three-hole gauntlet from holes 16 through 18 collectively nicknamed The Green Mile, measuring roughly one mile from the 16th tee to the 18th green. As former champion Webb Simpson noted in 2024, getting to the 16th tee with a lead still leaves every outcome possible. The Green Mile has produced some of the most dramatic moments in the tournament's history and consistently separates pretenders from genuine champions. Players who struggle with long irons into tucked pins and who lose their nerve under pressure invariably crumble on these closing holes. Those who thrive here are typically long hitters with reliable iron games and composure under Sunday pressure.

2026 Truist Championship Field and Key Players

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has opted to skip this week to prepare for the PGA Championship — his third consecutive runner-up finish since the Masters at the Cadillac Championship likely only hardened his focus on next week's major. His absence reshapes the market significantly and creates a genuine opportunity for the rest of the field. Seven of the world's top 10 players are in the field, including seven past champions of this event.

Here are the complete Truist Championship odds from FanDuel Sportsbook prior to the start of this week's tourney:

Player Odds Rory McIlroy +600 Cameron Young +950 Xander Schauffele +1000 Matt Fitzpatrick +1500 Ludvig Åberg +1800 Tommy Fleetwood +2200 Si Woo Kim +2500 View Full Table ChevronDown

Truist Championship Picks, Best Bets

Win: Rory McIlroy (+600) — Four-time champion, perfect course fit, and coming off two consecutive Masters titles

Rory McIlroy (+600) — Four-time champion, perfect course fit, and coming off two consecutive Masters titles Value Play: Ludvig Aberg (+1800) — Four top-fives in last five events, statistically elite fit for Quail Hollow

Ludvig Aberg (+1800) — Four top-fives in last five events, statistically elite fit for Quail Hollow Each-Way: Cameron Young (+950) — The sport's hottest player with momentum from two wins in four starts

Cameron Young (+950) — The sport's hottest player with momentum from two wins in four starts Longshot: Harris English (+4500) — T2 at Quail Hollow PGA Championship, T3 Truist 2023, recent form building

Truist Championship Predictions

Rory McIlroy — The Overwhelming Favorite (+600)

Rory McIlroy is more than just the odds-on favorite — he is the undisputed king of Quail Hollow and the most logical pick to win the 2026 Truist Championship. His record at this venue is without parallel in professional golf. McIlroy has won here four times (2010, 2015, 2021, 2024), and last year CBS on-course reporter Dottie Pepper coined the phrase "Rory McIlroy Country Club" — a label that has stuck because it is entirely accurate. He is the only player to win this event more than twice, and his 2015 performance — a tournament-record -21 and a seven-stroke victory — remains the definitive display of dominance at Quail Hollow.

McIlroy enters this week off two consecutive Masters victories at Augusta National, which is the form line of a generational talent in the midst of his greatest sustained run. He missed the past three events, including the Cadillac Championship, but that rest makes him fresh for the most important stretch of the season. The statistical profile is equally compelling: McIlroy has two solo second-place finishes in previous Quail Hollow starts, ranks inside the top ten in this field in virtually every tee-to-green metric, and is a world-class performer on par-71 layouts that demand length and iron precision. The course fits every part of his game. Whoever you back this week, you are betting against the most dominant player in the history of this tournament.

Cameron Young — The Hottest Player in Golf (+950)

If anyone has the form and momentum to unseat McIlroy, it is Cameron Young. The 28-year-old New Yorker has been the sport's most electrifying performer over the last two months. Young won The Players Championship earlier this year, nearly won the Masters in leading after 54 holes before finishing T3, and then went wire-to-wire the following week at the Cadillac Championship, beating Scottie Scheffler by six strokes in a dominant display at Trump National Doral. He now has three PGA Tour wins, two of them in his last four starts, and a T3 at a major sandwiched in between. That is an almost unparalleled run of form.

Young's ball-striking is elite at the moment, ranking near the top of the PGA Tour in strokes gained tee-to-green, and his driver is one of the longest on Tour — a genuine asset on a course like Quail Hollow where length off the tee opens up approach angles that shorter hitters simply don't have. The concern with Young at Quail Hollow specifically is course history. He does not have meaningful experience at this venue and faces a course that tends to favor players with established familiarity — just look at McIlroy's four wins. But Young's current form is so dominant that a single week of learning a course feels insufficient as a reason to fade him. At +750 co-second on the FanDuel board, Young represents the best blend of value and realistic win probability on the entire board this week.

Xander Schauffele — The Course History Candidate (+1000)

Xander Schauffele is the most underrated pick on this board when you factor in Quail Hollow-specific history. He owns two runner-up finishes in previous appearances here — more runner-ups at this venue than any other active player in the field. Schauffele has finished in the top five at this event twice in the last four starts here. A statistical deep dive into his game shows he ranks fifth in true strokes gained putting in this 2026 field and has been among the most reliable performers in Signature Events this season. He has won two major championships and knows how to compete on difficult Sunday back nines.

The knock on Schauffele is that he has not yet converted his Quail Hollow proximity to wins. Two runner-ups without a win at a single venue can reflect either bad luck — or the lingering inability to close out the world's best when they are playing their best. McIlroy beat him by five in the most recent Quail Hollow edition in 2024. But co-second in the FanDuel odds at +950 alongside Young represents fair value for a player who has demonstrated the proven ability to contend here, and if McIlroy has an off week, Schauffele is the most likely beneficiary based purely on course record.

Ludvig Aberg — The Value Pick (+1800)

Ludvig Aberg is the best value pick on this week's FanDuel board at +2000. The Swede has been knocking loudly on the door of his next PGA Tour victory, with four top-five finishes in his last five events — including performances that show gains in strokes gained across every category simultaneously. That kind of all-around statistical dominance at a track like Quail Hollow, which demands every aspect of the game simultaneously, is the profile of a player who is about to win.

Aberg is one of the longest drivers in the world and has the iron game to attack Quail Hollow's demanding par-4s. The criticism of Aberg in previous big events has been putting — he has historically been inconsistent on Bermudagrass surfaces. But his recent form suggests his putting has improved markedly in 2026. At +2000, he is priced longer than his current form warrants, making him the week's clearest statistical discrepancy between market price and expected performance. He is the best single-unit value bet on the board for this tournament.

Matt Fitzpatrick — The Three-Time 2026 Winner (+1500)

Matt Fitzpatrick arrives at Quail Hollow as the only player in the field with three PGA Tour wins in 2026 — and he has yet to put together a top result at Quail Hollow specifically. Fitzpatrick's game is built on iron precision, tight course management, and the kind of meticulous preparation that gives him an edge on courses where course management matters as much as raw power. At +1600 on FanDuel, there is genuine value in a player of this quality who is playing the best golf of his career this season.

Fitzpatrick also had a near-miss at The Players Championship earlier this season, finishing as one of the contenders when Cameron Young collapsed around him. He is the kind of steady, methodical performer who benefits from longer formats — and with no cut at a Signature Event, the 72-hole no-cut format provides exactly the kind of sustained opportunity that rewards Fitzpatrick's consistency.

The Longshot: Harris English (+4500)

For bettors looking for a genuine value flier, Harris English represents the most historically grounded long-shot play this week. He owns a T2 here at Quail Hollow in the PGA Championship format and a T3 at the 2023 Truist Championship — two concrete data points that show he can compete at the top level on this course. He also finished T4 at the RBC Heritage three weeks ago, suggesting form that is building rather than fading. English's last win was the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open, meaning a drought exists, but his Quail Hollow record is too compelling to ignore entirely at a price of +5500. A small-unit play here offers significant payout potential backed by course-specific history.

2026 Truist Championship: FAQ

When is the 2026 Truist Championship? The tournament runs May 7–10, 2026 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Round 1 was suspended due to weather on Thursday.

Who is favored to win the 2026 Truist Championship? Rory McIlroy is the +650 favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook, ahead of Cameron Young at +750.

What is the prize money for the 2026 Truist Championship? The total purse is $20 million. The winner receives $3.6 million and 700 FedExCup points.

Is there a cut at the Truist Championship? No. As a Signature Event, all 72 players in the field compete across all four rounds with no 36-hole cut.

Where can I bet on the 2026 Truist Championship? All outright winner odds, matchup props, round leader props, and top-10 markets are available at FanDuel Sportsbook: sportsbook.fanduel.com/navigation/pga

Who has won the Truist Championship the most times? Rory McIlroy, with four victories: 2010, 2015, 2021, and 2024. Max Homa is second with two wins (2019, 2022).

Who is the defending champion of the Truist Championship? Sepp Straka won the 2025 Truist Championship at Philadelphia Cricket Club. McIlroy won the 2024 edition at Quail Hollow.

What is the Green Mile at Quail Hollow? The Green Mile refers to the final three holes at Quail Hollow — holes 16, 17, and 18 — spanning roughly a mile and widely considered the most difficult closing stretch in professional golf outside major championship venues.

Is Scottie Scheffler playing the 2026 Truist Championship? No. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is taking this week off to prepare for the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club.

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