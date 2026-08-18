NFL
2026 Seattle Seahawks Schedule, Results, TV Channel
The Seattle Seahawks' schedule for the 2026 campaign is highlighted by a matchup Jan. 10 that finds them going head to head against the Los Angeles Rams. We cover the Seahawks' full NFL schedule in the article below. Seeking additional details on the Seattle Seahawks' 2026 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the piece below.
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Seahawks' 2026 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 8:20 p.m. ET
|Patriots
|Seahawks (-3.5) | O/U: 44.5
|Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
|NBC/Peacock
|Sunday, Sept. 20 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|@ Cardinals
|-
|State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
|FOX
|Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Commanders
|-
|Northwest Stadium, Landover, Maryland
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 4 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|Chargers
|-
|Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 11 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|49ers
|-
|Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
|FOX
|Thursday, Oct. 15 at 8:15 p.m. ET
|@ Broncos
|-
|Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado
|Amazon Prime Video
|Sunday, Oct. 25 at 8:20 p.m. ET
|Chiefs
|-
|Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
|NBC/Peacock