2026 Seattle Seahawks Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Seattle Seahawks' schedule for the 2026 campaign is highlighted by a matchup Jan. 10 that finds them going head to head against the Los Angeles Rams. We cover the Seahawks' full NFL schedule in the article below. Seeking additional details on the Seattle Seahawks' 2026 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the piece below.

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Seahawks' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 8:20 p.m. ET Patriots Seahawks (-3.5) | O/U: 44.5 Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington NBC/Peacock Sunday, Sept. 20 at 4:25 p.m. ET @ Cardinals - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona FOX Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET @ Commanders - Northwest Stadium, Landover, Maryland FOX Sunday, Oct. 4 at 4:25 p.m. ET Chargers - Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington CBS Sunday, Oct. 11 at 4:25 p.m. ET 49ers - Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington FOX Thursday, Oct. 15 at 8:15 p.m. ET @ Broncos - Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado Amazon Prime Video Sunday, Oct. 25 at 8:20 p.m. ET Chiefs - Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington NBC/Peacock View Full Table ChevronDown

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