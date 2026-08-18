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2026 Seattle Seahawks Schedule, Results, TV Channel

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Data Skrive

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2026 Seattle Seahawks Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Seattle Seahawks' schedule for the 2026 campaign is highlighted by a matchup Jan. 10 that finds them going head to head against the Los Angeles Rams. We cover the Seahawks' full NFL schedule in the article below. Seeking additional details on the Seattle Seahawks' 2026 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the piece below.

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Seahawks' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 8:20 p.m. ETPatriotsSeahawks (-3.5) | O/U: 44.5Lumen Field, Seattle, WashingtonNBC/Peacock
Sunday, Sept. 20 at 4:25 p.m. ET@ Cardinals-State Farm Stadium, Glendale, ArizonaFOX
Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET@ Commanders-Northwest Stadium, Landover, MarylandFOX
Sunday, Oct. 4 at 4:25 p.m. ETChargers-Lumen Field, Seattle, WashingtonCBS
Sunday, Oct. 11 at 4:25 p.m. ET49ers-Lumen Field, Seattle, WashingtonFOX
Thursday, Oct. 15 at 8:15 p.m. ET@ Broncos-Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, ColoradoAmazon Prime Video
Sunday, Oct. 25 at 8:20 p.m. ETChiefs-Lumen Field, Seattle, WashingtonNBC/Peacock

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