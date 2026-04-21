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NHL

2026 NHL Playoff Printable Bracket

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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2026 NHL Playoff Printable Bracket

The NHL playoffs are under way. With first-round matchups rolling along, here is a full 2026 NHL playoff bracket.

All NHL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change.

NHL Playoff Bracket for This Year 2026

Download the FanDuel 2026 NHL playoffs printable bracket here.

Stanley Cup Odds for 2026

Stanley Cup 2025-26 - Winner
Colorado Avalanche
Carolina Hurricanes
Tampa Bay Lightning
Vegas Golden Knights
Edmonton Oilers
Buffalo Sabres
Dallas Stars
Minnesota Wild
Montreal Canadiens
Philadelphia Flyers
Ottawa Senators
Utah Mammoth
Boston Bruins
Anaheim Ducks
Pittsburgh Penguins
Los Angeles Kings

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NHL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NHL betting options.

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