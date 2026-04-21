2026 NHL Playoff Printable Bracket
The NHL playoffs are under way. With first-round matchups rolling along, here is a full 2026 NHL playoff bracket.
All NHL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change.
NHL Playoff Bracket for This Year 2026
Download the FanDuel 2026 NHL playoffs printable bracket here.
Stanley Cup Odds for 2026
YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Looking for the latest NHL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NHL betting options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!