2026 NHL Playoff Printable Bracket

The NHL playoffs are under way. With first-round matchups rolling along, here is a full 2026 NHL playoff bracket.

All NHL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change.

NHL Playoff Bracket for This Year 2026

Download the FanDuel 2026 NHL playoffs printable bracket here.

Stanley Cup Odds for 2026

Stanley Cup 2025-26 - Winner Stanley Cup 2025-26 - Winner Colorado Avalanche +280 Carolina Hurricanes +360 Tampa Bay Lightning +700 Vegas Golden Knights +1000 Edmonton Oilers +1100 Buffalo Sabres +1300 Dallas Stars +1600 Minnesota Wild +1700 Montreal Canadiens +1800 Philadelphia Flyers +2500 Ottawa Senators +3300 Utah Mammoth +4500 Boston Bruins +6500 Anaheim Ducks +7500 Pittsburgh Penguins +7500 Los Angeles Kings +12500 View more odds in Sportsbook

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